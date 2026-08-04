Fox News Dominates, But MS NOW and CNN Make Impressive Gains in July Cable News Ratings (2026)

The cable news landscape is a dynamic and ever-evolving arena, with viewers constantly shifting their allegiances and networks vying for dominance. The latest ratings data from July reveals an intriguing picture of the current state of the industry, with Fox News maintaining its lead, but also highlighting the gains made by CNN and MS NOW.

Fox News: The Dominant Force

Fox News continues to reign supreme, with its flagship program, The Five, topping the charts as the most-watched show. The network averaged 2.33 million viewers in primetime, a slight decline from the previous year, but still a formidable figure. However, what's truly remarkable is the network's ability to maintain its dominance despite the changing media landscape. Fox News has consistently been a go-to source for news and commentary, and its viewership numbers reflect this.

CNN's Resurgence

CNN, on the other hand, is experiencing a resurgence. With an 18% increase in viewers, the network's average primetime viewership of 1.02 million is a significant improvement. The network's top show, Anderson Cooper 360, posted 739,000 viewers, indicating a strong following. CNN's rise can be attributed to its commitment to delivering unbiased, factual news, which has resonated with viewers seeking a more balanced perspective.

MS NOW's Steady Growth

MS NOW, the upstart of the cable news world, is steadily gaining ground. With an impressive 18% increase in viewers, the network's average primetime viewership of 1.02 million is a testament to its growing popularity. The network's top show, The Rachel Maddow Show, averaged 2 million viewers, showcasing its ability to attract a dedicated audience. MS NOW's focus on in-depth analysis and unique perspectives has set it apart, making it a compelling choice for viewers.

The Competition

Other news networks, such as NewsNation and Newsmax, are also making their mark. NewsNation's primetime total viewers rose by 32%, and its top show, Cuomo, averaged 230,000 viewers. Newsmax, with its top show Rob Schmitt Tonight, averaged 306,000 viewers in primetime. These networks are carving out their niches and offering viewers alternative perspectives, which is essential in a diverse media landscape.

Implications and Future Trends

The cable news industry is witnessing a shift in viewer preferences, with a growing demand for diverse viewpoints and unbiased reporting. Networks that adapt to this changing dynamic will thrive. Fox News's dominance is a testament to its brand recognition and trusted reputation. CNN's resurgence highlights the power of delivering factual, unbiased news. MS NOW's steady growth showcases the appeal of unique perspectives and in-depth analysis. As the industry continues to evolve, these networks will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cable news.