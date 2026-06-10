Fox Nation on Prime Video: Exclusive Content, Sports, and More! (2026)

Fox Nation is making a bold move, challenging the streaming giants with its Prime Video debut, and it's about to shake up the industry! Starting February 2026, Fox Nation will offer its entire programming lineup on Prime Video, featuring exclusive content that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. But here's the real game-changer: it's not just about quantity, it's about quality.

For just $8.99 per month or $71.88 annually, subscribers will unlock a treasure trove of over 10,000 hours of curated content, including original series, documentaries, and specials. And this is where it gets exciting: Fox Nation has something for everyone, catering to diverse interests and tastes. From faith-based programming to history buffs, true crime enthusiasts, sports fans, and lifestyle seekers, there's a wealth of content to explore.

One of the standout shows is the platform's most-watched program, 'Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints,' hosted by the iconic Martin Scorsese himself. The series recently returned for a second season, with an episode directed by his daughter, Francesca Scorsese, adding a unique touch to the show's appeal. And that's not all—Fox Nation has attracted a stellar lineup of Hollywood talent, with names like Kevin Costner, Kim Kardashian, and Matthew McConaughey gracing its screens. But wait, there's more! Subscribers can also bundle Fox Nation with Fox One, giving them access to a comprehensive collection of news, sports, and entertainment for a slightly higher monthly fee.

But here's where it gets controversial: Fox Nation's direct-to-consumer approach and exclusive content strategy might spark debates about the future of streaming and the impact on traditional TV. Is this the beginning of a new era in entertainment? Will it change the way we consume media? These are questions that will surely spark lively discussions among industry experts and viewers alike.

So, are you ready to dive into the world of Fox Nation on Prime Video? The choice is yours, and the streaming wars just got a whole lot more interesting!

Fox Nation on Prime Video: Exclusive Content, Sports, and More! (2026)

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