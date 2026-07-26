Four Reasons Ohio State Fell Short in 2025 & What to Expect in 2026 (2026)

Let's dive into the reasons behind a disappointing season and explore the lessons learned.

The NFL Combine: A Mirror of Expectations

The NFL Combine, a showcase of talent, often reinforces preconceived notions. In this case, it highlighted the issues that plagued the Buckeyes throughout the season. The question remains: how did a team with such potential falter in the final stretch?

A Season of Squandered Opportunities

This season's setbacks join a collection of past disappointments, each a reminder of what could have been. It's time to put 2025 to rest and learn from its mistakes. Here are four key factors that contributed to the Buckeyes' failure to defend their championship title:

Special Teams Woes: From field goals to punting, the special teams unit struggled, resulting in costly penalties and a significant disadvantage. The program's reliance on Wide Receiver U further entrenched this mediocrity.

Remedy: The hiring of Robbie Discher as the special teams coordinator, a qualified addition to the staff, aims to address these issues.

Offensive Philosophy and Execution: The offense struggled to adapt to an inexperienced quarterback, with chronic inefficiencies in the red zone. Long-developing routes and a lack of agility in game control contributed to critical mistakes.

Remedy: Arthur Smith and Cortez Hankton were brought on board to revamp the offensive strategy and execution.

Talent Evaluation: Critical misses in talent acquisition, such as Ethan Onianwa, left the program with inflated expectations for certain positions. The walk-on WR4 at the end of the season highlights the depth issues.

Remedy: Talent evaluation is an ongoing process, and the program must continue to refine its approach.

Personnel Decisions: Allowing a first-time play-caller to run the offense had negative consequences. The departure of key coordinators and the hiring of an OL coach with limited OL coaching experience further exacerbated the issues.

Remedy: The program must be prepared for unexpected challenges and learn from these mistakes.

The NFL Combine and Beyond

While the NFL Combine provided some insights, it didn't reveal the full extent of the issues. The absence of key players like Lorenzo Styles Jr., due to injury, and the lack of depth in certain positions, highlight the need for improvement.

The offense's struggles were exacerbated by the departure of key coordinators and the lack of a seasoned play-caller. Ryan Day's involvement in the offense, while well-intentioned, may have hindered development.

A Talent-Flattened Landscape

Indiana's victory serves as a reminder that talent alone isn't enough. A well-coordinated team, even without an NFL Combine convoy, can emerge victorious in a talent-flattened landscape.

A New Beginning

The 2025 season, despite its challenges, was a rebuilding year. The Buckeyes' performance for 12 weeks was impressive, and the expectations were high. Repeating as national champions was always going to be a tall order, especially with a depleted roster and new coordinators.

The frustration stems from the potential that was never fully realized. The program must address the issues identified above and learn from its mistakes.

Looking Ahead

The 2026 season brings new hope, and with it, the potential for a national title run. The current principles, while not yet artifacts, must be adapted to the evolving landscape of college football. Ohio State aims to regain its advantage through improved talent evaluation, special teams, and offensive execution.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 season was a learning curve, and the Buckeyes must now apply those lessons to the upcoming season. With a more experienced team and a refined strategy, the 2026 Buckeyes have the potential to surpass the expectations set by their predecessors.

What are your thoughts on the 2025 season and the changes needed for the future? Feel free to share your opinions and engage in the discussion!