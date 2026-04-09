A devastating fire has once again struck Hillarys Boat Harbour, this time destroying four boats and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The marina, already scarred by a previous blaze just four months prior, is now facing another challenging recovery. The incident unfolded at 10:35 p.m., when firefighters were alerted to a burning boat. What started as a single vessel in flames quickly escalated, spreading to nearby boats and engulfing the area in thick smoke. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services battled the blaze until around 2 a.m., but the damage was extensive. Four boats were completely destroyed and sank, leaving a trail of fuel and potential environmental concerns. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, as the investigation was hindered by the underwater state of the boats by the time the fire investigators arrived. Scott Bulloch, the station officer at Duncraig Fire Station, emphasized the need for further investigation, including video footage, to determine the exact cause. The Department of Transport is now focusing on refloating the boats and containing the fuel to prevent further environmental damage. The harrowing experience was recounted by Andrew Beale, who was working on a boat at Hillarys. He described the rapid spread of the fire, emphasizing the fortunate absence of anyone on board during the incident. The fire's intensity became apparent within 10 minutes, with toxic smoke and large plumes filling the air. This incident marks the second boat fire at Hillarys in four months, following a similar tragedy last September where a luxury 50-foot vessel was gutted by flames. The marina's resilience is being tested once again, as firefighters and authorities work tirelessly to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of the area.
Four Boats Destroyed in Fire at Hillarys Boat Harbour, Second Blaze at Marina in Four Months (2026)
References
- https://www.9news.com.au/national/today-in-history-february-3-what-happened-on-this-day-robert-ryan-execution/c673b82e-2ee8-4f6d-90e2-e17b0e93f1ff
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-02-02/man-charged-murder-newborn-death-south-brisbane/106295760
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-02-03/cory-bernardi-criticises-two-party-duopoly-in-sa/106298630
- https://www.theage.com.au/national/australia-news-live-israeli-president-arrives-in-sydney-as-court-challenge-looms-coalition-unites-again-20260209-p5o0js.html
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- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-02-15/four-boats-destroyed-in-fire-at-hillarys-boat-harbour/106346694
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