The Australian public is demanding justice, calling for fossil fuel corporations to pay for the environmental damage they've caused. It's high time these companies, like Santos, who have paid minimal taxes, foot the bill for the harm inflicted on the nation. Climate change is wreaking havoc, with bushfires displacing people and devastating agriculture and wildlife. The current situation is unfair, as ordinary Australians bear the brunt of these disasters while coal and gas producers profit. This issue is not unique to Australia; globally, the fossil fuel industry's impact is immense.

A recent opinion piece by Millie Muroi, inspired by Ross Garnaut and Rod Sims' Superpower Institute, proposes a 'polluter pays levy' and a 'fair share levy' on gas exports. This idea addresses the injustice of miners profiting from national resources and exacerbating carbon emissions. The revenue could fund essential services, support green industries, and reduce carbon emissions. While the government may face industry opposition, public support for such measures is growing.

The struggle to hold polluters accountable is not new. Past attempts by the Rudd and Gillard governments to tax mining super-profits faced intense pressure and failed. Australia once had an effective climate policy with the Carbon Pricing Mechanism, but it was dismantled. Now, with a decade of deficits, a high cost of living, and climate-related disasters, the time is ripe for change. The Albanese government has a record majority, and the opposition is disorganized, making it an opportune moment to implement bold policies.

The fossil fuel industry's exploitation is evident in the gas sector's $65 billion gross profit in 2022, with only $2.6 billion in royalties paid. In contrast, Norway taxes oil and gas exports at 79%, funding its transition to renewable energy. This raises the question: Why can't Australia adopt similar measures?

The government should establish a resources levy, making polluters pay for environmental damage and repairing the budget. This shift is crucial for the nation's future.

The Great Barrier Reef, a national treasure, is at risk due to continued fossil fuel projects. The government's efforts to protect the reef are commendable, but they must stop approving and expanding industries that directly harm it. The current approach is akin to giving with one hand and taking with the other.

In politics, the conservative landscape is in flux. The Nationals are unpopular in urban areas, and their influence is waning. The Liberal Party should reconsider its policies, learn from the teals, and challenge the Nationals in rural areas.

The visit of a long-standing ally's president, President Herzog, has sparked controversy, which is unfortunate. The trip aims to support a grieving community and strengthen democratic ties. With the Gaza war largely over, it's time to ban provocative chants and ensure a respectful atmosphere.

Misrepresentation of the Jewish community's views on criticism of Israel is concerning. While freedom of speech is essential, demonization and hatred that lead to antisemitism and violence are unacceptable.

The description of the Bondi shooting as the worst terrorism event in Australia's history ignores the historical context of Indigenous Australians' experiences during European colonization.

Changing the national flag to the Aboriginal flag is a powerful idea. The flag, designed by Harold Thomas, symbolizes land rights, unity, and identity for all Australians. It's time to move beyond the Union Jack and embrace a flag that truly represents the nation.

The commuter's life on V-set trains is a nostalgic journey, where strangers become familiar faces. The routine and camaraderie on these trains create a unique sense of community.

A teacher's impact can be profound, as George Kemp's piece illustrates. Teachers have the power to inspire and open students' eyes to new worlds, leaving a lasting impression.

In a world of 'infobesity,' finding ways to relax and manage information overload is crucial. Simple steps can help individuals be kinder to themselves.

Squash, a sport with a rich history, has unique features like a roofed court, no grunting, and a scoring system that counts in 15s. These aspects set it apart from other sports.

The suggestion to limit tennis players to one serve sparks debate. While it's true that mistakes in other sports don't warrant a second chance, the complexity of sports rules and their impact on gameplay is a topic worth exploring.

The tennis world's traditions, like forming a fist after a successful shot, may seem odd to some. These rituals, however, are part of the sport's culture and have evolved over time.

Kazakhstan's reputation is evolving, thanks to athletes like Elena Rybakina. Her success shifts the focus away from stereotypes, showcasing the country's diverse talents.

Zemblanity, a word capturing the essence of Donald Trump's America, is a fascinating find, offering a unique perspective on current events.