Forza Horizon 6 Release Date Leaked: What You Need to Know! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling ride as we dive into the world of racing games! Forza Horizon 6 might be hitting the tracks sooner than expected, and the gaming community is buzzing with excitement and speculation. But is this leak the real deal?

The highly anticipated racing game is rumored to be featured in an upcoming Developer Direct livestream by Xbox, and a potential release date has surfaced online. Sources suggest that Forza Horizon 6 could be revving up for a May 19 release, with a Premium Edition offering players an exclusive head start on May 15. But here's where it gets intriguing: an Xbox news site, Xbox Infinite, has shared what appears to be an in-game announcement from Forza Horizon 5, confirming the release date and the goodies included in the Premium Edition.

And this is the part most fans are eager to see—the DLC! The image shared by Xbox Infinite reveals that the Premium Edition will grant players early access, a VIP membership, car packs, a special Ferrari, and post-launch car pack DLC. VGC, a reputable gaming news source, has backed up these claims, stating that their sources confirm the May 19 release.

Forza Horizon 6 is set to take players on a virtual tour of Japan, following the success of its predecessor, Forza Horizon 5, which dominated the PS5 charts with over 5.1 million copies sold. However, the Forza franchise isn't all smooth sailing. Forza Motorsport fans were recently hit with the news that developer Turn 10 Studios is ceasing new content development, leaving players with no fresh updates or bug fixes in the future.

So, what do you think? Are you excited for Forza Horizon 6's potential release date, or do you think it's too soon to celebrate? Will the game live up to the hype, or is the franchise losing its grip on the racing genre? Share your thoughts and keep the conversation going!