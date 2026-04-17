Forza Horizon 6 Release Date Confirmed: Early Access & More! (2026)

Get ready, racing fans, because the wait is almost over – Forza Horizon 6 officially has a release date, and it’s sooner than you might think! Mark your calendars for May 19, 2026, when the highly anticipated game hits the tracks. But here’s where it gets exciting: Premium Edition buyers get a 4-day head start, revving their engines as early as May 15, 2026. Yes, you read that right—early access is back, and it’s a game-changer for die-hard fans.

Just over a week ago, a leaked screenshot (https://insider-gaming.com/alleged-screenshot-reveals-forza-horizon-6-release-date/) sent the gaming community into a frenzy, teasing details about Playground Games’ next masterpiece. Now, thanks to a reliable report from Dealabs (https://www.dealabs.com/magazine/forza-horizon-6-oui-une-version-physique-sera-bien-prevue-a-cette-date-et-a-ce-prix-on-vous-revele-les-details-du-lancement-60887), we have official confirmation—and it’s everything we hoped for (and more).

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But here’s where it gets controversial: the pricing. In Europe and the U.S., the Standard Edition is set at €69.99 and $69.99, respectively. While that’s in line with recent AAA titles, some fans are already debating whether it’s worth the upgrade to the Premium Edition, which includes a VIP Membership, Welcome Pack, Car Pass, and Time Attack Car Pack. And this is the part most people miss—additional packs will be released post-launch, potentially adding even more value. So, is it a fair deal, or are we paying too much for extras? Let’s discuss in the comments!

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For physical collectors, there’s good news and bad news. The Xbox Series X will get a physical release, but it’s limited to the Standard Edition and launches alongside the digital version on May 19, 2026. Pre-orders kick off just one hour after the Xbox Developer Direct, so set those alarms if you’re planning to secure your copy early.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: Will Forza Horizon 6 come to PlayStation 5? (https://insider-gaming.com/forza-horizon-6-playstation-5/) As of now, it’s still an Xbox exclusive, but stranger things have happened in the gaming world. And while we’re speculating, what about the game’s new location? (https://insider-gaming.com/forza-horizon-6-setting-location/) Rumors are swirling, but nothing’s confirmed yet. What’s your dream setting? Share your wildest guesses below!

Here’s the burning question: With the release date locked in, are you pre-ordering today, or are you waiting for more details? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to join the Insider Gaming Discord server (https://discord.com/invite/vwj7zdWxaW) to stay in the loop. While you’re at it, check out our thoughts on Starfield’s co-lead designer reflecting on the game’s challenges (https://insider-gaming.com/starfield-co-lead-designer-reflects-on-games-shortcomings/) and sign up for our weekly newsletter (https://insider-gaming.com/subscribe) for more gaming insights.

Oh, and one last thing—if you’re tired of missing out on gaming news, download our mobile app (available on iOS & Android). With real-time updates, exclusive podcasts, push alerts, and a seamless reading experience, it’s the ultimate tool for staying ahead of the curve. What are you waiting for? Level up your gaming news today!

Forza Horizon 6 Release Date Confirmed: Early Access & More! (2026)

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