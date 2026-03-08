Formula Scout's Top 50 Drivers of 2025: Meet the Rising Stars (20-11) (2026)

The Future of Racing: Unveiling the Rising Stars of 2025

Every year, the Formula Scout team meticulously ranks the top junior single-seater drivers, and 2025 has been nothing short of thrilling. In this installment, we dive into the stories of drivers ranked 20th to 11th, each with their own unique journey to the top. But here's where it gets controversial—some of these rankings might just challenge your expectations.

20. Mattia Colnaghi: The Double Champion

Mattia Colnaghi’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. After clinching the Spanish F4 title, he followed it up with Eurocup-3 glory, earning him a spot with Red Bull. But this is the part most people miss—his journey wasn’t without setbacks. A disastrous double non-score in the deciding round of the Eurocup-3 winter series left him as runner-up. Yet, he bounced back with a dominant main campaign, securing the title despite early challenges. His decision to skip the final round for the Macau Grand Prix, where he finished fourth as a leading rookie, showcases his ambition. Is Colnaghi the next big thing, or will he struggle to maintain this momentum?

19. Caio Collet: The Indy Nxt Contender

Caio Collet’s 2025 was defined by his battle with Dennis Hauger in Indy Nxt. While Hauger’s experience in Formula 2 gave him an edge, Collet’s resilience shone through. His breakthrough win at Road America and two victories at Laguna Seca kept the title race alive until the end. Most importantly, his performance earned him a seat in IndyCar next year. But here’s the question—can Collet truly compete at the top tier, or will he be overshadowed by his rival?

18. Fionn McLaughlin: The Late Bloomer

Fionn McLaughlin’s story is one of determination. Starting car racing at 17, he quickly proved his worth, winning the British F4 title. His performance at the FIA F4 World Cup in Macau, where mechanical issues couldn’t stop him from challenging for the win, cemented his potential. Is McLaughlin’s late start a disadvantage, or does it highlight his raw talent?

17. Enzo Deligny: The Comeback Kid

Enzo Deligny’s 2025 was a redemption arc. After losing Red Bull’s backing in 2024, he returned stronger, statistically the fastest driver in Formula Regional Europe. His maturity and consistency earned him third in the championship, capped by a clean run at the Macau Grand Prix. But here’s where it gets controversial—was Deligny’s success a result of personal growth, or did he simply benefit from a weaker field?

16. Dino Beganovic: The Consistent Improver

Dino Beganovic’s first F2 campaign was marked by steady progression. While he wasn’t a title contender, his second-half performance, including a win in Baku, showed his potential. Is Beganovic a future champion, or will he remain a mid-field contender?

15. Thomas Strauven: The Dominator

Thomas Strauven’s dominance in Spanish F4 was unparalleled. With 10 wins and 157 points over his nearest rival, he proved his superiority. But here’s the question—can Strauven replicate this success in higher tiers, or was his dominance limited to a weaker series?

14. Arvid Lindblad: The F1 Bound Prodigy

Arvid Lindblad’s year ended with the ultimate prize—an F1 seat in 2026. His FROC title and early F2 promise earned him a superlicence at just 17. However, his late-season dip raises questions. Is Lindblad ready for F1, or is he being rushed into the spotlight?

13. Matteo De Palo: The Surprise Challenger

Matteo De Palo’s 2025 was a breakout year. His unexpected challenge to Freddie Slater in FREC, including four wins, earned him a spot in McLaren’s driver development program. But here’s where it gets controversial—was De Palo’s success a fluke, or is he a genuine future star?

12. Mari Boya: The Experienced Comeback

Mari Boya’s third season in FIA F3 was his best yet, finishing third and impressing at the Macau Grand Prix. His signing with Aston Martin F1 mid-year seemed to spark his performance. Is Boya’s late bloom a sign of untapped potential, or is he peaking too late?

11. Max Garcia: The Prodigious Talent

Max Garcia’s back-to-back titles in USF2000 and USF Pro 2000 have marked him as a future star. At just 16, his consistency and dominance are unparalleled. But here’s the question—can Garcia maintain this momentum as he moves up the ranks, or will the competition prove too fierce?

As we reflect on these rising stars, one thing is clear—the future of racing is bright, but filled with uncertainties. Who do you think will rise to the top, and who might fall short? Let the debate begin!