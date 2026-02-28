Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Advocates for Non-Combat Troops Deployment in Ukraine (2026)

The UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a bold and controversial statement, urging the government to deploy non-combat troops to Ukraine immediately. This suggestion comes amidst the ongoing war and the approaching anniversary of the conflict, which has taken a devastating toll on both sides.

Johnson argues that the West's caution has been detrimental, stating, "We've always delayed needlessly." He believes that providing Ukraine with the support they've requested would have served them better and weakened Putin's position. But here's where it gets controversial: Johnson suggests that the West's hesitation has emboldened Putin and that the conflict could have been prevented.

He questions the ambiguity of the Western position, saying, "If we'd had clarity and simplicity... we could have saved that, we could have prevented that invasion." This is a strong claim, especially considering Johnson held influential positions during the period in question, including foreign secretary and prime minister. He admits to regretting not taking more decisive action.

The crux of Johnson's argument is that Putin doesn't perceive the West's commitment to a free and independent Ukraine as a strategic priority. He believes that until Putin is convinced otherwise, the conflict will persist. This interpretation raises an important question: Is the West's resolve truly lacking, or is it a matter of effective communication and strategy?

Johnson's proposal to send troops to Ukraine is a significant departure from the current stance of the UK and its allies. It goes beyond the initial pledge of support made by Europe in 2022, which stopped short of sending troops. This idea could be a game-changer, but it's not without its challenges. Allies may consider alternatives like establishing a safe zone or reopening Lviv airport as steps towards a ceasefire.

The former Prime Minister's frustration is evident, as he feels the allies' response has been inadequate. He and Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the former head of the military, assert that President Zelensky has already made concessions and that only increased pressure on Russia, both economically and militarily, will lead to peace. They believe Putin's desire for peace is an illusion.

As the war rages on, the question remains: How far are Western allies prepared to go, and will Vladimir Putin be receptive to any peace efforts? The debate is sure to continue, and we invite our readers to share their thoughts on this complex and sensitive issue.