Former Steelers Legend Calls Out Ben Roethlisberger: 'A Bad Teammate' (2026)

Here’s a bombshell that’s sure to rattle the sports world: a former Steelers All-Pro is calling out Ben Roethlisberger as anything but a team player. But here’s where it gets controversial—while Big Ben led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, his legacy off the field is far from spotless. In a revealing interview with current Steeler Cam Heyward, legendary pass rusher Joey Porter didn’t hold back, claiming Roethlisberger ‘broke the brotherhood’ and was flat-out ‘not a good teammate.’

Porter’s words paint a picture of a quarterback who, despite his on-field success, struggled to connect with his peers. ‘The things he did that we don’t talk about are just crazy,’ Porter said, stopping short of spilling all the details but leaving enough unsaid to spark curiosity. He even recalled a minor but telling incident involving former defensive lineman Aaron Smith, who asked a rookie Roethlisberger to sign something for his family—a request Roethlisberger declined, leading to tension. ‘And this is the part most people miss,’ Porter hinted, suggesting that Roethlisberger’s behavior only worsened once veteran players were no longer around to keep him in check.

Porter also noted that during his time as an assistant defensive coach under Mike Tomlin (2014-18), Roethlisberger was unapproachable, further cementing his reputation as a divisive figure. Here’s the kicker: despite Porter’s harsh words, he admitted to protecting Roethlisberger during their playing days. ‘I’ve only won one Super Bowl, and that was my quarterback,’ Porter said. ‘So do I love my quarterback? Yeah. But is he a good person? No.’

The backlash didn’t stop with Porter. Several current and former Steelers players rallied behind him on social media. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph and former safety Mike Mitchell voiced their support, while former offensive lineman Mike Adams praised Porter for holding ‘them boys accountable.’ Adams even quipped that ‘Ben talking trash about anybody is comical,’ adding fuel to the fire.

But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: Roethlisberger himself stirred controversy in December when he suggested the Steelers needed to ‘clean house,’ including parting ways with longtime coach Mike Tomlin. ‘Maybe it’s time for a fresh start for him,’ Roethlisberger said, comments he later tried to walk back. Yet, the damage was already done, especially with Porter, who believes Roethlisberger was handed leadership roles he didn’t earn. ‘He came in the era where they just give you a C,’ Porter said, implying Roethlisberger’s captaincy was undeserved. ‘Nobody’s going to vote for him as captain because he doesn’t have any captain qualities.’

This isn’t just a story about a quarterback’s flaws—it’s a deeper look at the dynamics of team culture and the price of unchecked behavior. Here’s the question that’ll keep you thinking: Can a player’s on-field greatness ever justify off-field shortcomings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one debate that’s far from over.