Former Stanford Star Ashten Prechtel Signs with WNBA's Golden State Valkyries (2026)

After five years of playing professional basketball overseas, Stanford's Ashten Prechtel is back in the WNBA, but this time, she's determined to make her mark. The former McDonald's All-American and Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year in 2020 has signed a player development contract with the Golden State Valkyries, a team that has seen her rise and fall in the world of basketball.

Prechtel's journey to the WNBA has been a rollercoaster. She started her college career at Stanford with a bang, averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds as a freshman. However, her production steadily declined, and by her final two seasons, she was averaging just over two points per game. Despite this, she was part of the team that won the national title in 2020-21, a testament to her resilience and determination.

The former Stanford star was drafted in the third round of the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun, but her dream of making the final roster was short-lived. Since then, Prechtel has played for various overseas teams, including in Australia, France, Hungary, Japan, Mexico, and New Zealand, before most recently joining El Calor de Cancun in the Mexican Professional Basketball League.

Prechtel's return to the United States and the WNBA is a significant moment for Stanford alumni. She joins a growing list of notable players, including Alanna Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, Cameron Brink, and Lexie Hull, who have all made their mark in the WNBA. However, Prechtel's path to the active roster is not without challenges.

Her most recent contract with the Phoenix Mercury ended before the regular season began, and she signed a hardship contract with the Valkyries, only to be waived just days later. Despite this setback, Prechtel remains determined to prove her worth. She has a lot to do to secure an active roster spot, but her experience and talent cannot be overlooked.

The Golden State Valkyries are 3-2 to begin the 2026 season, and Prechtel's return to the WNBA is a significant development for the team. With her determination and skill, she has one more chance to show she belongs in the league. As she steps onto the court, she carries the weight of her past experiences and the hope of a brighter future, one that could see her become a key player for