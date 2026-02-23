Former Polish Minister Granted Asylum in Hungary: Political Persecution or Justice? (2026)

Hungary's decision to grant asylum to a former Polish minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, has sparked debate and raised questions about political asylum and the rule of law. Ziobro, a prominent figure in Poland's conservative-nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government, is under investigation for alleged abuse of power and misuse of funds. The former justice minister played a central role in the PiS's controversial judiciary reforms, which critics argue undermined the rule of law and court independence, leading to prolonged conflict with the EU. Since the PiS government's defeat in 2023, Poland has been governed by a pro-European coalition led by Donald Tusk, who promised to address alleged corruption and abuse of state resources during the PiS's eight-year rule. Ziobro faces 26 charges, including running a criminal group and misusing funds intended for crime victims. Polish media reports suggest the funds were used for political patronage and to acquire the Pegasus spyware system, deployed against domestic political rivals. Ziobro denies these allegations, claiming he is a victim of a personal vendetta from Tusk. He has decided to remain abroad until genuine guarantees of the rule of law are restored in Poland. Hungary's foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, confirmed that Hungarian authorities granted asylum to several individuals facing political persecution in Poland, but declined to provide names. This decision has sparked controversy, with the Polish government's spokesperson, Adam Szłapka, accusing Ziobro of cowardice. The Polish parliament waived Ziobro's parliamentary immunity in November, and prosecutors have requested his temporary arrest. His passports were invalidated in December to prevent his departure from the country.