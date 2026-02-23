Hungary's decision to grant asylum to a former Polish minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, has sparked debate and raised questions about political asylum and the rule of law. Ziobro, a prominent figure in Poland's conservative-nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government, is under investigation for alleged abuse of power and misuse of funds. The former justice minister played a central role in the PiS's controversial judiciary reforms, which critics argue undermined the rule of law and court independence, leading to prolonged conflict with the EU. Since the PiS government's defeat in 2023, Poland has been governed by a pro-European coalition led by Donald Tusk, who promised to address alleged corruption and abuse of state resources during the PiS's eight-year rule. Ziobro faces 26 charges, including running a criminal group and misusing funds intended for crime victims. Polish media reports suggest the funds were used for political patronage and to acquire the Pegasus spyware system, deployed against domestic political rivals. Ziobro denies these allegations, claiming he is a victim of a personal vendetta from Tusk. He has decided to remain abroad until genuine guarantees of the rule of law are restored in Poland. Hungary's foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, confirmed that Hungarian authorities granted asylum to several individuals facing political persecution in Poland, but declined to provide names. This decision has sparked controversy, with the Polish government's spokesperson, Adam Szłapka, accusing Ziobro of cowardice. The Polish parliament waived Ziobro's parliamentary immunity in November, and prosecutors have requested his temporary arrest. His passports were invalidated in December to prevent his departure from the country.
Former Polish Minister Granted Asylum in Hungary: Political Persecution or Justice? (2026)
References
- https://www.bbc.com/news/live/cdxj591gzgzt
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy4gm1x23j3o
- https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2026/jan/01/zohran-mamdani-inauguration-mayor-new-york
- https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jan/12/hungary-grants-asylum-to-former-polish-minister-zbigniew-ziobro-abuse-of-power-investigation
- https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/dec/28/trump-zelenskyy-talks-amid-heavy-russian-airstrikes-on-ukraine
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cz6yg15lpw9t
- Unveiling the Truth: Coles' Pricing Tactics Under Scrutiny
- Apple's Next iPhone Pro Color: Louboutin Red?
- Coles Pricing Practices Under Scrutiny: A Visual Analysis
- NRL 2026: Panthers' Backup Plan, Lomu-like Teen Sensation, and Halves Combinations
- Sidney Crosby's Decision to Sit Out Canada's Olympic Loss: A Team Player's Sacrifice
- Marie-Philip Poulin Barred from Speaking French at Press Conference
- Red Sox vs Blue Jays: Spring Training Thriller! USA Hockey Triumphs Over Canada | MLB Highlights
- David Miller's Take: India's T20 Dominance Challenged by South Africa's Superb Performance
- Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox 2026 - Full Game Highlights, Scores & Key Plays!
- Charlie McAvoy's Unsung Heroics: USA's Gold Medal Glory!
- Bitcoin Price Predictions: Up or Down in 5 Minutes? | Polymarket Insights
- Benin's New Law: A Positive Step Towards HIV Prevention and Care
- Timothée Chalamet Texts at BAFTAs After Host Alan Cumming's Phone Ban - See the Hilarious Meme!
- Top 2026 Metal Albums for March: What to Expect | SEO-Optimized Preview
- Alzheimer's Expert Louisa Nicola's Advice for Women's Health
- Toga Fall 2026: Material Mashups to the Fore
- Arsenal's Golden Rule Breach in Tottenham Win: A Warning for Man City
- Las Vegas Raiders: Meet the New Offensive Run Game Coordinator, Mario Jeberaeel
- BRICS Alliance: Can It Challenge Western Economic Dominance?
- Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's Net Worth 2026: Edmonton Oilers Star's Wealth
- Serena Williams' Tennis Comeback: Tournaments, Preparation, and Possibilities
- Coles Pricing Practices Under Scrutiny: A Visual Analysis
- Simone Rocha x adidas Originals: A Fashionable Collaboration at London Fashion Week
- NRL 2026: Panthers' Backup Plan, Lomu-like Teen Sensation, and Halves Combinations
- Blade Tidwell's Scoreless Spring Opener: Giants Reliever Opportunity?
- Blade Tidwell's Scoreless Spring Opener: Giants Reliever Opportunity?
- Simone Rocha x adidas Originals: Unveiling the New Collaboration at London Fashion Week
- Body Diversity Returns to London Fashion Week: A Push Against Ultra-Thin Trends
- Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display: A Game-Changer for Screen Privacy
- Charlisse Leger-Walker's Road to Recovery: Aiming for the WNBA Draft
- Blade Tidwell's Scoreless Spring Opener: Giants Reliever Opportunity?
- Charlisse Leger-Walker's Road to Recovery: Aiming for the WNBA Draft
- David Miller's Take: India's T20 Dominance Challenged by South Africa's Superb Performance
- Alzheimer's Expert Louisa Nicola's Advice for Women's Health
- Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's Net Worth 2026: Edmonton Oilers Star's Wealth
- Blade Tidwell's Impressive Spring Opener: Three Strikeouts in One Scoreless Inning
- Simone Rocha x adidas Originals: Unveiling the New Collaboration at London Fashion Week
- The Truth About Protein: Dietitians Weigh In
- PGA TOUR: The Genesis - Stars on the Rise and the Search for Consistency
- David Miller's Take: India's T20 Dominance Challenged by South Africa's Superb Performance
- Simone Rocha x adidas Originals: A Fashionable Collaboration at London Fashion Week
- Canada vs USA Olympic Heartbreak: What If Crosby Played? | The Agony of Over time
- Simone Rocha x adidas Originals: A Fashionable Collaboration at London Fashion Week
- Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's Net Worth 2026: Edmonton Oilers Star's Wealth
- David Miller's Take: India's T20 Dominance Challenged by South Africa's Superb Performance
- Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's Net Worth 2026: Edmonton Oilers Star's Wealth
- Canada vs USA Olympic Heartbreak: What If Crosby Played? | The Agony of Over time
- Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's Net Worth 2026: Edmonton Oilers Star's Wealth
- Charlisse Leger-Walker's Road to Recovery: Aiming for the WNBA Draft
- Tropfest Returns: A New Mom's Film Wins Big After 7-Year Hiatus
- Erdem's 20th Anniversary: A Stylish Mashup of Muses | Fall 2026 Collection Review
- Blade Tidwell's Scoreless Spring Opener: Giants Reliever Opportunity?
- Channel 7 NRL Show Line-Up: Broncos Legend Corey Parker Hosts 'Making a Statement'
- Shoppers vs. Price Hikes: What the RBA Deputy Says About Inflation and Your Wallet
- Red Sox vs Blue Jays: Spring Training Thriller! USA Hockey Triumphs Over Canada | MLB Highlights
- Dramatic Flood Rescues & Record Rainfall in Western Queensland | Emergency Updates
- Toga Fall 2026: Yasuko Furuta's Material Mashups Explained | Fashion Breakdown
- Dramatic Flood Rescues & Record Rainfall in Western Queensland | Emergency Updates
- NRL 2026: Panthers' Backup Plan, Lomu-like Teen Sensation, and Halves Combinations
- Blade Tidwell's Scoreless Spring Opener: Giants Reliever Opportunity?
- Simone Rocha x adidas Originals: A Fashionable Collaboration at London Fashion Week
- Sidney Crosby's Decision to Sit Out Canada's Olympic Loss: A Team Player's Sacrifice
- Red Sox vs Blue Jays: Spring Training Thriller! USA Hockey Triumphs Over Canada | MLB Highlights
- Canada vs USA Olympic Heartbreak: What If Crosby Played? | The Agony of Over time
- Arsenal's Golden Rule Breach in Tottenham Win: A Warning for Man City
- Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's Net Worth 2026: Edmonton Oilers Star's Wealth
- NRL 2026: Panthers' Backup Plan, Lomu-like Teen Sensation, and Halves Combinations
- Are Chunky Sneakers Back? Adidas XLG STORM EDGE Review & Styling Tips
- Arsenal's Golden Rule Breach in Tottenham Win: A Warning for Man City
- Queensland Floods: Rescuing Stranded Residents as Severe Weather Persists
- Simone Rocha x adidas Originals: Unveiling the New Collaboration at London Fashion Week
- NRL 2026: Panthers' Backup Plan, Lomu-like Teen Sensation, and Halves Combinations
- Simone Rocha x adidas Originals: A Fashionable Collaboration at London Fashion Week
- Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions: Meeting Healthcare Needs
- 7 Affordable Easter Decor Finds at Target | Spring Home Refresh on a Budget!
- Dan's Daily: Gold Medal Hype, Trade Rumors, and Penguins Deep Dive
- Benin's New Law: A Positive Step Towards HIV Prevention and Care
- Arsenal's Golden Rule Breach in Tottenham Win: A Warning for Man City
- Charlisse Leger-Walker's Road to Recovery: Aiming for the WNBA Draft
- Bafta Film Awards 2026: Winners, Highlights, and Red Carpet Moments
- David Miller's Take: India's T20 Dominance Challenged by South Africa's Superb Performance
- Michael Stewart on Auston Trusty's Red Card: Celtic Player's Surprising Reaction
- Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display: A Game-Changer for Screen Privacy
- David Miller's Take: India's T20 Dominance Challenged by South Africa's Superb Performance
- Charlie McAvoy's Unsung Heroics: USA's Gold Medal Glory!
- AI Data Centres: The Hidden Threat to UK's Climate Goals
- Blade Tidwell's Scoreless Spring Opener: Giants Reliever Opportunity?
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Up or Down in 5 Minutes? | Polymarket Analysis
- Blade Tidwell's Scoreless Spring Opener: Giants Reliever Opportunity?
- Charlie McAvoy's Unsung Heroics: USA's Gold Medal Glory!
- The Truth About Protein: Dietitians Weigh In
- Sidney Crosby's Decision to Sit Out Canada's Olympic Loss: A Team Player's Sacrifice
- David Miller's Take: India's T20 Dominance Challenged by South Africa's Superb Performance
- Simone Rocha x adidas Originals: A Fashionable Collaboration at London Fashion Week
- Arsenal's Golden Rule Breach in Tottenham Win: A Warning for Man City
- Sidney Crosby's Decision to Sit Out Canada's Olympic Loss: A Team Player's Sacrifice
- Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's Net Worth 2026: Edmonton Oilers Star's Wealth
- Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display: A Game-Changer for Screen Privacy
- Russia's Missile Attacks on Ukraine: Escalating Tensions and EU Sanctions
- Trump's Hospital Ship Plan for Greenland: A Puzzling Proposal
Author: Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner
Last Updated:
Views: 6684
Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)
Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful
Name: Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner
Birthday: 1994-06-25
Address: Suite 153 582 Lubowitz Walks, Port Alfredoborough, IN 72879-2838
Phone: +128413562823324
Job: IT Strategist
Hobby: Video gaming, Basketball, Web surfing, Book restoration, Jogging, Shooting, Fishing
Introduction: My name is Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner, I am a zany, graceful, talented, witty, determined, shiny, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.