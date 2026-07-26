Former Olympian Pete Karns: Carving Sandstone Art at 80 Years Old (2026)

In a captivating display of creativity and determination, an 80-year-old man, Pete Karns, has transformed a stretch of sandstone walls in Mesquite, Nevada, into a unique art gallery. What makes this story particularly fascinating is the unexpected journey that led Karns to this unusual hobby.

Karns, a self-proclaimed 'snowbird' with homes in Wyoming and Mesquite, is not your typical retiree. His physical prowess and athletic background as a former Winter Olympian set him apart. From his collegiate career in cross-country skiing to his biathlon achievements, Karns has always been an active individual. In fact, his Olympic experience might have indirectly influenced his sandstone art, although he himself draws a contrast between the two pursuits.

The Evolution of an Artistic Vision

It all began with a simple observation: Karns noticed the city-owned sandstone walls along Lower Flat Top Drive and saw potential where others might not have. His first carving, created a decade ago, sparked a creative journey that has since captivated the community.

One of his most renowned creations, 'Little Mt. Rushmore,' has become a local landmark. But Karns' artistic repertoire extends far beyond this iconic piece. He has replicated various famous landmarks, from the Statue of Liberty to Stonehenge, and even ventured into the world of cartoons and emojis, appealing to a younger audience.

A Unique Creative Process

What many people don't realize is the intricate process behind Karns' sandstone art. He doesn't just carve; he repairs and rebuilds his creations, using water and mortar to restore weathered or vandalized pieces. This aspect of his work highlights the transient nature of his art and the challenges of working with sandstone.

Karns understands that his creations are temporary, as the property is zoned for residential use. Yet, he finds joy in the process, not the permanence of his art. This attitude is a refreshing take on creativity, emphasizing the journey over the destination.

Community Engagement and Support

The city of Mesquite initially asked Karns to stop his carvings due to safety concerns. However, a public outcry led to a compromise. Karns now works with the city, obtaining permits for his creations and keeping officials informed of his plans. This collaboration has not only ensured his safety but also fostered a sense of community engagement and support for his unique art project.

A Lasting Impact

Despite the transient nature of his art, Karns' sandstone carvings have left a lasting impact on the community. Sightseers flock to this unique point of interest, just off the interstate outside southern Utah. His work has become a beloved part of the local landscape, a testament to the power of creativity and the unexpected ways it can manifest.

In my opinion, Karns' story is a reminder that retirement can be a time of reinvention and exploration. It showcases the importance of staying active, both physically and creatively, and the positive impact one individual can have on a community.

As we reflect on Karns' journey, we are left with a deeper question: How can we all find our unique creative outlets and leave our mark, however temporary it may be?