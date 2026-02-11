Former Nickelodeon Star Kianna Underwood Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident (2026)

A tragic loss has shaken the entertainment world: Former Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood, known for her roles in 'All That' and 'Little Bill,' has died in a hit-and-run incident in New York City. She was only 33 years old.

According to reports, the incident occurred early Friday morning in Brooklyn. Underwood was struck by a gray sedan while crossing the street at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard around 6:50 AM. The impact was devastating, with Underwood reportedly dragged for over two blocks. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made, leaving the community in shock and seeking answers.

Underwood's career began in her childhood, leaving a mark on many viewers. She was a regular on Nickelodeon's 'All That,' a sketch comedy show that was a staple for many kids, appearing in seven episodes between 2004 and 2005. She also lent her voice to the animated series 'Little Bill,' where she played Fuchsia Glover from 1999 to 2004. Beyond television, Underwood also took on roles in the comedy feature 'The 24 Hour Woman' (1999), sharing the screen with Rosie Perez, and the 2001 holiday special 'Santa, Baby!'.

This incident raises questions about street safety. What measures can be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future? What kind of justice will be served? Share your thoughts in the comments.

