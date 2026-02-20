Former NCAA All-American Jack Kelly Chooses Ireland Over USA for Olympic Swimming Career (2026)

In a surprising twist that has the swimming world buzzing, former NCAA All-American breaststroker Jack Kelly has declared his intention to represent Ireland in future competitions instead of the United States.

Kelly, a two-time Ivy League champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, shared his decision during a recent episode of the Swimming World podcast. He discussed his experiences competing for both nations, specifically mentioning his participation in the Irish Open and the upcoming Olympic Trials set to take place in Dublin in 2024. During these trials, he achieved notable results, finishing second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:00.95 and securing third place in the 200 breast at 2:13.11. Just weeks later, he made it to the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, where he placed 11th in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:11.81.

"Given my upbringing in Yonkers, New York, and my strong Irish-American heritage, I feel a deep connection to Ireland. Embracing this opportunity to represent them is a meaningful way to honor that bond," Kelly expressed during the podcast. "I’m going Irish."

His roots run deep in Yonkers, particularly along McLean Avenue, affectionately known as "Little Ireland," which runs through his hometown and into the Bronx. Additionally, Kelly's mother hails from Dunmanus in County Cork, a picturesque rural area in Southwest Ireland. He fondly recalls visiting a family farm in Ireland several times, further solidifying his ties to the country.

In August, Kelly made a significant move to Austin, Texas, to join the professional training group at the University of Texas under the guidance of renowned Head Coach Bob Bowman. This transition came just five months after he clinched eighth place in both the 100 and 200-yard breaststrokes at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, earning him All-American accolades in both events.

At the 2025 Ivy League Championships, Kelly set a new personal best in the 100 breast, breaking his previous league record (51.25) with a stunning gold medal performance of 50.60 seconds. He also achieved a remarkable time of 1:49.80 in the 200 breast, finishing as runner-up to Penn’s Matt Fallon, who clocked in at 1:48.85.

Initially, Kelly had envisioned a career in finance after completing his education at Brown University, where he had interned with various banks throughout his college years. However, he now finds himself working as a research assistant in the engineering department at the University of Texas, a role that allows him to stay engaged with academia while pursuing his athletic dreams.

Reflecting on his decision to pivot towards professional training, Kelly stated, "As time passed following the NCAAs, I started contemplating, ‘What if I truly went for it?’ I have plenty of time ahead of me to delve into a corporate career. What’s the difference between working for 37 years versus 40?" In an October interview with SwimSwam, he elaborated on his choice to relocate to Austin for professional training, emphasizing the vibrant environment in Texas. "My goal is to explore how far I can push myself in the sport over the next three years, given the incredible atmosphere here... swimming with this group and experiencing life in Texas has been fantastic."

Since his move, Kelly has made impressive strides, setting all three of his fastest long-course breaststroke times at the US Open in December. He won the 200 breast with a time of 2:09.90, finished third in the 100 breast at 59.72, and came in fifth in the 50 breast with a time of 27.47.

Jack Kelly’s top breaststroke performances are as follows:

| Event | SCY | LCM |

|---------------|---------|-----------|

| 100 Breast | 50.60 | 59.72 |

| 200 Breast | 1:49.80 | 2:09.90 |

When comparing these outstanding personal records to the current Irish National Records, it’s noteworthy that Kelly would surpass both the 100 and 200 breaststroke marks currently held by Darragh Greene, which stand at 59.76 (set in 2021) and 2:10.05 (set in 2019), respectively.

In summary, Jack Kelly’s journey from aspiring collegiate swimmer to representing Ireland on the international stage is a testament to his dedication and passion for the sport. As he embarks on this exciting new chapter, many will be watching to see just how far he can go. What are your thoughts on Kelly's decision to represent Ireland? Do you think this is a smart move for his career? Share your opinions below!