Former Lloyds Bank in Littleport Granted Grade II Listed Status: A Rare Thatched Commercial Building (2026)

Imagine a quaint village where a former bank, once the heartbeat of a thriving farming community, now stands as a testament to architectural heritage. But here's where it gets fascinating: this isn’t just any old building—it’s a rare gem that’s just been granted Grade II listed status. Nestled on Main Street in Littleport, Cambridgeshire, the former Lloyds Bank is a striking example of vernacular design, complete with a thatched roof that sets it apart from the ordinary. Built in 1931, it’s one of the few purpose-built commercial banks in this style, blending functionality with local charm. Historic England, the charity behind its preservation, highlights its exceptional craftsmanship, from the reed-thatched roof to the ornate carved doorways and decorative pargetting.

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director at Historic England, sums it up perfectly: 'This distinctive and rare thatched commercial building is an important part of Littleport's character and our national story.' And this is the part most people miss: the building wasn’t just a bank—it was a home too. Designed by architects Henry Munro Cautley and Leslie Barefoot, it included a banking hall, manager’s office, and private living quarters for the bank manager’s family. Picture this: a ground floor with a dining room, pantry, kitchen, and coal store, and an upstairs featuring five bedrooms, a drawing room, and a bathroom. It was a space where business and family life seamlessly intertwined.

But here’s where it gets controversial: while the building’s design is undeniably unique, its transformation over the years raises questions. In the early 21st century, it was adapted for office use, and in 2016, the interior was converted into residential flats. Is this evolution a respectful nod to its history, or does it dilute its original purpose? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Cautley and Barefoot’s influence doesn’t stop here—they designed several other Lloyds Bank buildings in the region, including those in Norwich, St Ives, Wisbech, and King’s Lynn, all of which are also Grade II listed. Calladine encourages locals to share their memories of the bank through Historic England’s Missing Pieces Project, a wonderful way to keep its story alive.

Tom Neat, director of Techneat Holdings, reflects on its significance: 'The bank in the heart of Littleport was an important building when the rural farming economy was thriving. It is great to see that the design and architecture is now being recognised and that it will be preserved for future generations.'

This former bank isn’t just a relic of the past—it’s a living piece of history, a reminder of a bygone era, and a conversation starter for what preservation truly means. What do you think? Is its new status a win for heritage, or does its modern use detract from its original charm? Let us know!