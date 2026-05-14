Former Hong Kong Speedster Nervous Witness is Back! 🔥 Caulfield Trial Win & Group 1 Dreams (2026)

Keep an eye on this former speedster from Hong Kong...

You might want to pay attention to the former Hong Kong racing star Nervous Witness, especially after his impressive performance at Caulfield last Thursday. The talented sprinter showcased remarkable speed, and co-trainer Ben Hayes has not dismissed the possibility of entering him in Group 1 races in the near future.

During Trial 1 on the Caulfield Heath track, Nervous Witness left competitors like TreasuretheMoment and Wonder Boy far behind. He established a commanding lead early on and ultimately won the trial by an astonishing seven lengths, easing up towards the finish.

"He was quite an exceptional horse during his time in Hong Kong," Hayes shared in an interview on The Verdict podcast following the trial. "We actually had him in our stable before he went over there, and he was generating a lot of excitement as a sprinter back then. He did seem to lose his way for a while, but now he’s back with us."

Now at the age of eight, Hayes expressed some caution about getting too overly optimistic, yet he acknowledged Nervous Witness's past brilliance in the racing scene of Hong Kong. "My dad, David Hayes, holds him in very high regard," he added.

For a while, it seemed like Nervous Witness was on the verge of becoming a major star in Hong Kong racing. His debut at Sha Tin in 2021 was unforgettable as he completed a 1000-meter race in an astounding 55.71 seconds.

He secured several victories in Hong Kong and even finished second in the Group 3 Sha Tin Vase in 2022, narrowly missing out as he was overtaken by Cordyceps Six right at the finish line.

Looking ahead, Hayes mentioned that Nervous Witness is likely to kick off his campaign in a Benchmark 94 race over 1000 meters at Randwick on February 7. "I believe that would be a great way to start for him," he said.

"Depending on his performance, we’ll consider entering him in various sprint races here, such as the Oakleigh Plate, Newmarket, and possibly the Lightning, though the latter seems less likely."

This wouldn't mark the first time the stable has achieved success with a horse that previously raced in Hong Kong; Redkirk Warrior notably won consecutive Newmarket Handicaps and a Lightning Stakes after returning to Australia.