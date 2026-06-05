Former Football Star Returns to Lead His Hometown School Amid ICE Raids (2026)

In the heart of Minneapolis, a story unfolds that intertwines sports, community, and the resilience of the human spirit. Jordan Halverson, a former football star, returned to his hometown school as principal, only to face an unprecedented challenge: the ICE raids that targeted the Twin Cities.

Halverson's journey is a testament to the power of belonging and the impact of a supportive community. As a teenager, he found stability and a sense of home in the arms of his friends, teachers, and coaches, who provided him with more than just a roof over his head. This experience shaped his core values, which he later embodied in a sign hanging in his office: "Do I belong?", "Is this meaningful?", and "Can I do this?"

The sign became a mantra, a guiding principle for Halverson and his students during the turbulent winter of ICE raids. When thousands of masked agents descended upon the city, Halverson's phone became a constant reminder of the fear and uncertainty gripping the community. He knew students whose parents or relatives had been taken by ICE, and he witnessed the trauma firsthand.

"You could hear the pain, the sadness. They're asking me, 'How are you going to protect my child?'" Halverson recalled. In that moment, he drew upon his own experiences of instability and the support he received, understanding the importance of creating a safe haven for his students.

Halverson's background as a football star and team leader proved invaluable. He applied the principles of sports to his role as principal, recognizing the need to control what was within his power. He welcomed students into the school, making them feel safe and at home. His own turbulent past made him acutely aware of the impact of a supportive environment.

As the raids intensified, Halverson and his staff sprang into action. They became a beacon of stability, standing outside the school to ensure the safety of the students. The social workers, led by Jaimie Beran, became the heart of a resource system, delivering essentials to families in need. The staff's dedication and unity in the face of adversity were inspiring, as they adapted to the unique challenges of running a hybrid school while supporting their students through trauma.

"My staff here, I would put them up against anybody in the world," Halverson said with pride. Their actions during those difficult weeks left an indelible mark on the community.

The impact of the ICE raids extended beyond the school walls. Halverson's 7-year-old daughter asked about the missing classmates, a stark reminder of the reality facing the community. The raids not only disrupted families but also left a void in the hearts of the children.

Despite the challenges, Halverson remained a pillar of strength and consistency. He walked a delicate balance, providing stability to his students while privately grappling with his own emotions. His drive to make a difference and his deep connection to the community kept him going.

"The Fridley roots are so deep. For him to come back here... he could be anywhere. And he chose to come here," Beran said, her voice filled with emotion. Halverson's decision to return to his hometown as principal was a testament to his commitment to giving back and making a positive impact.

As the winter storms subsided and spring approached, Halverson continued to embody his core values. He stood at the school's entrance, greeting students and reinforcing the sense of belonging. His induction into the Concordia-Saint Paul Athletics Hall of Fame was a well-deserved recognition, but it was his impact on the lives of his students that truly defined his legacy.

In a world where sports and community often intersect, Halverson's story serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of belonging and the resilience that arises from a supportive network. His journey is a testament to the idea that sometimes, the greatest victories are not on the field but in the hearts and minds of those we touch.