Former FIFA President Calls for World Cup Boycott in the US: Here's Why (2026)

A Former FIFA President is Urging Fans to Boycott the Men's World Cup in the US!

Get ready for some soccer drama off the field! Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA, has recently thrown his support behind a potential fan boycott of the upcoming men's World Cup matches scheduled to be held in the United States. This isn't just a casual suggestion; Blatter is echoing sentiments from other prominent figures in the international soccer world who are questioning the US's suitability as a host nation, largely due to the policies and rhetoric of President Donald Trump and his administration.

But here's where it gets controversial... Blatter himself isn't exactly a stranger to controversy, having resigned from his FIFA presidency amidst a corruption investigation. Now, he's lending his voice to a call for fans to steer clear of the US for the tournament. He made his stance clear on the social media platform X, endorsing comments previously made by Mark Pieth, a Swiss lawyer and anti-corruption expert. Pieth, who once oversaw FIFA's reform efforts, was quite direct in a recent interview with the Swiss newspaper Der Bund.

Pieth suggested that fans should "Stay away from the USA!" and that watching the games on television would be a better experience. He even went so far as to warn that fans might face immediate deportation if they don't "please the officials," adding a chilling caveat, "If they're lucky."

Blatter, in his X post, directly quoted Pieth and added his own agreement: "I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup." The United States is set to co-host the prestigious event with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

And this is the part most people miss... The concerns from the international soccer community are not solely focused on Blatter's past or Pieth's strong opinions. They are deeply rooted in President Trump's foreign policy and domestic actions. Specific points of contention include the US's assertive stance on Greenland, the implementation of travel bans, and what are described as aggressive tactics used in dealing with migrants and immigration protesters in American cities, with Minneapolis being specifically mentioned.

Adding fuel to the fire, Oke Göttlich, a vice-president of the German soccer federation, also voiced his opinion to the Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper, suggesting it's time to seriously consider boycotting the World Cup. This sentiment gained traction when travel plans for fans from two major African soccer nations, Senegal and Ivory Coast, were disrupted by a Trump administration ban that effectively barred their citizens from attending unless they already possessed visas. The administration cited "screening and vetting deficiencies" as the justification.

Fans from Iran and Haiti, both of whom have qualified for the World Cup, are also facing entry restrictions into the United States, as they were part of an earlier iteration of the travel ban.

Now, let's talk about it! While the idea of boycotting a major sporting event might seem extreme, the reasons cited by Blatter, Pieth, and Göttlich raise significant questions about the intersection of sports and politics. Do you believe that political climates should influence participation in international sporting events? Should fans boycott the World Cup in the US due to the current administration's policies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!