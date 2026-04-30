Former Canadian Minister Chrystia Freeland on US-Canada Relations (2026)

A former Canadian cabinet minister, Chrystia Freeland, has some strong words for the United States and its global relationships. In a recent appearance on HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher,' Freeland urged the U.S. to 'get their act together.'

Since President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2025, the U.S. has been on a collision course with several countries, including Canada. Trump's threats of annexation and tariffs on goods have sparked an ongoing trade war, causing concern among its allies.

But here's where it gets controversial... Freeland, who recently resigned as a member of Parliament to become an adviser on economic development for Ukraine, believes that the world's democracies will suffer if the U.S. doesn't change its course. She argues that a world reliant on powers like China is a world where human rights and democracy take a backseat.

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And this is the part most people miss: Prime Minister Mark Carney recently signed a deal with Beijing, agreeing to import a limited number of electric vehicles in exchange for lower tariffs on agricultural products. This move has further fueled Trump's discontent with Canada.

Freeland's comments come at a critical time, with the upcoming review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement (CUSMA) scheduled for July. Trump's administration has even suggested pursuing separate bilateral deals or ending the agreement altogether.

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Trump's threats against Canada have been consistent, with routine tariff threats and even an interest in making Canada his 51st State. His annexation threats towards Greenland in recent months further highlight his aggressive approach to international relations.

After Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum, where he warned of the death of the old world order and urged middle powers to unite, Trump's response was scathing. He accused Carney of ingratitude and withdrew Canada's invitation to his 'Board of Peace' for Gaza, labeling Canada's deal with China as 'dangerous.'

Freeland, who served as Canada's finance minister, highlighted the country's efforts to diversify its economy, including the opening of the Trans Mountain pipeline in 2024. She emphasized the importance of reducing Canada's dependence on the United States, stating, 'You're not a very reliable boyfriend right now.'

In a heartfelt appeal, Freeland said, 'America is really great. Winston Churchill was right when he said America does the right thing after trying everything else first. So, could you please finish trying the other stuff and start doing the right thing?'

A powerful message indeed, leaving us with a thought-provoking question: Is it time for the U.S. to reconsider its approach to international relations and live up to its democratic ideals?

Former Canadian Minister Chrystia Freeland on US-Canada Relations (2026)

References

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