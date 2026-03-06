Former Birmingham Water Utility Execs Sue for Millions: Breach of Contract & Wrongful Termination (2026)

A legal battle is brewing in Birmingham, Alabama, as former executives of a regional water utility take on their former employer in a lawsuit that could cost millions. But is this a case of corporate betrayal or a necessary change in leadership?

The Shocking Lawsuit:

Former top executives of Central Alabama Water are suing the utility's board and its new CEO, Jeffrey Thompson, claiming a shocking conspiracy. The executives, General Manager Mac Underwood and assistant general managers Barry Williams and Michael Parker, allege that the board conspired to violate their employment contracts and replace them without proper compensation. This lawsuit comes just as the utility finds itself at the center of a federal case.

The Costly Claims:

The lawsuits, filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court, accuse the utility of breach of contract, wrongful termination, conspiracy, and fraudulent representation. The financial implications are significant. Underwood, who led daily operations, had a five-year contract worth $446,118 annually, and his payout alone could exceed $2.2 million. The assistant general managers are also entitled to a year's salary, averaging $334,000 each, if terminated.

But here's where it gets controversial: Attorney John Q. Somerville argues that the executives were effectively fired without the severance pay outlined in their contracts. He draws a parallel to football coaches, stating, "It's just like a football coach; if they get fired, they pay out his contract and severance."

The Leadership Shake-Up:

The lawsuit reveals a leadership crisis at Central Alabama Water. Underwood and his team were placed on administrative leave with pay just hours after Thompson's hiring. The board's secrecy in the CEO selection process had already caused internal conflict, with only three of the seven members involved in the search committee.

And this is the part most people miss: The previous board, which hired Underwood and his team to bring reforms, was replaced shortly before these events. The new board's actions raise questions about their intentions and the future of the utility.

The Legal Storm:

This lawsuit is part of a legal storm hitting Central Alabama Water. It coincides with an unrelated federal case suing state lawmakers for legislation that transformed the Birmingham Water Works Board into a regional authority, reducing Birmingham's influence. Attorney Somerville criticizes the board's actions, claiming they conspired to remove senior staff hired by the previous board.

"Mac Underwood has been a dedicated servant to Jefferson County and Central Alabama," Somerville asserts. But is this a case of loyalty or a clash of interests? The board's treatment of Underwood and his team has sparked debate, leaving many wondering about the true motives behind these decisions.

As the story unfolds, one can't help but question the ethics of corporate leadership and the impact on employees. Are these executives victims of a power struggle, or is there more to the story? Share your thoughts on this complex legal drama in the comments below.