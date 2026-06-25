Former Astronaut on Lunar Spacesuits: 'I Don't Think They're Great Right Now' (2026)

The Moon is calling, but are we ready to answer? NASA's ambitious Artemis missions aim to return humans to the lunar surface, but there's a catch: the spacesuits. Former astronaut Kate Rubins, who has experienced the rigors of spacewalks, believes the current suits are not up to the task.

A Heavy Burden

NASA's Artemis crews will face a grueling challenge. They'll don spacesuits heavier than those worn by Apollo astronauts and embark on more demanding missions. The Moon's harsh environment, with its lack of Earth's protective magnetosphere, pervasive lunar dust, and partial gravity, poses unique risks.

The Lunar Suit Conundrum

Axiom Space, a Houston-based company, has been tasked with developing pressurized spacesuits for the Artemis III mission. These suits, while more capable than Apollo's, are heavier. For astronauts accustomed to spacewalks outside the ISS, walking on the Moon will be a struggle. The suits' weight and flexibility issues make simple tasks like bending down to pick up rocks challenging.

The Apollo Legacy

Former astronaut Harrison Schmitt, who walked on the Moon during Apollo 17, advocated for lighter and more mobile suits. He suggested carrying fewer consumables and utilizing resources from other vehicles, like a lunar rover. However, NASA's first Artemis landing mission won't have a rover, and a fully pressurized vehicle for astronauts is still years away.

The Physical Toll

Rubins, now a professor, emphasizes the extreme physical stress of Moonwalks. Astronauts will endure sleep shifts, long hours in suits, and daily EVAs. The suits' weight and design impact mobility, causing strain on knees, hips, and other muscles. Recovering from a fall on the lunar surface is a risky maneuver.

Engineering Challenges

Designing a spacesuit for the Moon is an immense challenge. Engineers must create a suit that can withstand the vacuum, extreme temperatures, radiation, and other hazards while maintaining mobility. The suit's weight and center of gravity affect astronauts' balance and movement, making it difficult to perform tasks.

Training and Preparation

NASA trains astronauts for spacewalks in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, simulating weightlessness. They also use a gravity-offloading device for spacewalking practice. However, the optimal test environment is aboard parabolic flights, which provide a better feel for the suit's momentum.

The Human Factor

The suits' design significantly impacts astronauts' experiences. Rubins highlights the importance of a well-fitting suit, especially for female astronauts, to reduce discomfort and bruising. Physical conditioning and proper nutrition are crucial for lunar missions. Engineers must be prepared to rapidly incorporate feedback from astronauts to improve suit performance.

The Road Ahead

Getting the Artemis spacesuit right is critical for the program's success. While the suits are an improvement over Apollo's, there's still work to be done. The challenges of designing a suit for the lunar environment are immense, and engineers must continue to push for advancements. The future of lunar exploration depends on it.

And here's a thought: Could the solution lie in a hybrid approach, combining the best of Apollo's mobility and modern materials? What if we could create a suit that adapts to the lunar environment, ensuring both safety and ease of movement? The debate is open, and your insights are welcome. Are we on the right track, or is there a better way to prepare for the Moon's challenges?