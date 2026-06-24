Former 'Apprentice' Contestant Giving Away College Campus: How to Apply (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, Raj Bhakta, a former contestant on the reality TV show 'The Apprentice' and a whiskey entrepreneur, has decided to give away a defunct college campus in New England for free. This bold move has sparked curiosity and intrigue, leaving many wondering about the man behind the offer and the potential implications of such a generous gesture. Personally, I find this story fascinating for several reasons. Firstly, it highlights the unexpected intersection of reality TV fame and real estate ventures. Bhakta's journey from 'The Apprentice' to whiskey entrepreneur and now, potential benefactor of a college campus, showcases the diverse paths that fame can lead to. What makes this particularly intriguing is the specific criteria Bhakta has set for the recipient of the campus. He is seeking a beneficiary with a vision aligned with the revival of the United States and Western Civilization, emphasizing the spiritual revival of Christian faith. This raises a deeper question: what does it mean to 'revive' Western Civilization in the 21st century? Is it a call for a return to traditional values, or a reinterpretation of those values for a modern context? From my perspective, Bhakta's offer is more than just a real estate giveaway; it's a statement about the role of education and faith in shaping society. The campus, with its academic, residential, and recreational facilities, could serve as a hub for a new kind of educational institution, one that prioritizes the development of both the mind and the spirit. However, the challenge lies in finding the right beneficiary who can meet Bhakta's criteria and effectively utilize the campus. The listing details reveal that the campus is in need of significant maintenance and has an annual operating cost of at least $1 million. This raises the question: who has the resources and the vision to take on this responsibility? One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for this offer to spark a debate about the role of faith-based institutions in education. In a world where secularism and religious diversity are increasingly prominent, Bhakta's offer could be seen as a challenge to the status quo. It invites us to consider the place of faith in education and the potential for faith-based institutions to contribute to the revival of Western Civilization. What many people don't realize is that this offer could also have broader implications for the real estate market. The campus, located in Vermont, is a prime piece of property with the potential for development. The recipient of the campus could potentially develop it into a mixed-use property, creating a new economic hub in the region. This raises the question: who will be the lucky beneficiary of Bhakta's generous offer? The answer may lie in the proposals submitted, each of which will be judged based on its alignment with Bhakta's vision. In conclusion, Raj Bhakta's offer to give away a college campus for free is more than just a real estate giveaway. It's a statement about the role of education and faith in shaping society, and a challenge to the status quo. As we await the proposals and the eventual recipient of the campus, we are invited to reflect on the broader implications of Bhakta's offer and the potential for faith-based institutions to contribute to the revival of Western Civilization.
Former 'Apprentice' Contestant Giving Away College Campus: How to Apply (2026)
References
- https://www.al.com/life/2026/06/former-apprentice-contestant-is-giving-away-a-college-campus-free-heres-how-to-apply-for-it.html
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