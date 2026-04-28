Former Alabama Coach: Chris Kapilovic's New Role at Auburn (2026)

Former Alabama Offensive Line Coach Joins Auburn's Staff

Emotional Statement: It's a big move for Chris Kapilovic, a seasoned coach who's not afraid to take a chance. After being let go from Alabama, he's headed to Auburn, where he'll take on a new challenge and a fresh start. But here's where it gets interesting...

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The veteran coach is joining Auburn's staff as an analyst, according to the school's announcement on Friday. This move comes after Kapilovic spent two seasons at Alabama, where the Crimson Tide's offensive line struggled at times, particularly against Indiana in the College Football Playoff. But is this a strategic move by Auburn, or a risky hire?

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Controversial Point: Some might argue that Kapilovic's departure from Alabama is a sign of his ineffectiveness as a coach. After all, the Crimson Tide's offensive line had its fair share of struggles. But others might see this as an opportunity for Kapilovic to prove himself again, and for Auburn to benefit from his experience.

Thought-Provoking Question: What do you think? Is Kapilovic's move to Auburn a smart decision, or a risky gamble? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Before joining Auburn, Kapilovic spent time at several other notable institutions, including Michigan State, Colorado, North Carolina, Southern Miss, and Alabama State. Now, he'll be working alongside offensive coordinator Joel Gordon and offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick, who both joined Auburn from USF.

Additional Information: Peter Rauterkus, an Auburn Sports Reporter for AL.com, covered this story. He joined AL.com in July 2024, bringing his expertise in football, basketball, and all things Auburn sports to the team.

Former Alabama Coach: Chris Kapilovic's New Role at Auburn (2026)

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