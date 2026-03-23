Forever Young Wins 2025 Saudi Cup! Japanese Star Dominates Again | Horse Racing Highlights (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling tale of international horse racing! The Saudi Cup has become a stage for an epic rivalry, and one horse is leaving its mark.

Meet Forever Young, the Japanese champion who's making a name for himself in Saudi Arabia. For three consecutive years, this horse has engaged in intense stretch duels, and each time, he's emerged victorious. The latest victory? The 2025 Saudi Cup (G1), where he bested the talented Nysos, one of America's finest.

But here's where it gets controversial... This win left a bitter taste for trainer Bob Baffert, who's now finished second in this race four times. The prize money? A whopping $10 million for the winner and a still-impressive $3.5 million for second place. Ouch!

In the Saudi Cup, held at 1,800 meters, Forever Young and Nysos started comfortably off the pace. As they turned for home, jockey Ryusei Sakai guided Forever Young along the rail, while Flavien Prat urged Nysos to follow. It was a close call, but by the 200-meter mark, Forever Young pulled ahead, and the gap only widened.

Baffert had expressed a preference for shorter stretches, but it seemed that Forever Young's talent knew no bounds.

Forever Young's time for the distance was an impressive 1:51.03, and he paid $2.70 for a $2 win wager. Tumbarumba finished third, followed by Bishops Bay in fourth. Rattle N Roll, who finished fifth the previous year, came in ninth, while Baffert's other runner, Nevada Beach, reported 12th.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi, known as "The Man in the Hat," shared his thoughts: "He's not yet at his peak, but when we reached the stretch, I was confident."

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Baffert couldn't help but admire Forever Young's performance, saying, "That jockey rides with so much confidence. Even King Kong would've struggled!"

Forever Young burst onto the scene in 2023, winning his first three races. His connections decided to steer him away from the Kentucky Derby path and instead sent him to Riyadh for the Saudi Derby. In a thrilling race, he defeated Book'em Danno by a head, and the rest is history.

The 2025 Saudi Cup was a signature win for Forever Young. In a head-to-head battle with Romantic Warrior, he surrendered the lead but rallied to win by a neck. Trainer Yahagi attributed their subsequent third-place finish in the Dubai World Cup to pre-race issues.

After a break, Forever Young returned to win the Breeders' Cup Classic, defeating Sierra Leone, a familiar foe. With the Saudi Cup being part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, Forever Young has secured his spot in the upcoming Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland.

And this is the part most people miss... Nysos' performance, despite losing, was a triumph in itself. Nysos has had a challenging career, with setbacks interrupting his progress. Yet, he arrived in Saudi Arabia after winning two prestigious races back home.

Trainer Baffert, with his silver hair and determination, isn't giving up. He sees the Saudi Cup as a missing piece in his résumé and is determined to win it. He's already eyeing a return if they don't succeed this year.

Owner Susumu Fujita is considering extending Forever Young's career for another Saudi Cup run. He said, "I'm thrilled with how he won. We planned to retire him this year, but I might extend it for two more months."

Will Forever Young continue his dominance? Will Baffert finally claim victory? The Saudi Cup stage is set for another thrilling chapter. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments!