Forbidden Fruits Review: Cult Classic or Missed Opportunity? | Shudder Horror Analysis (2026)

Forbidden Fruits: A Cult Classic in the Making?

Forbidden Fruits is a film that defies easy categorization. It's a cult-like satire, a mystery, and a critique of clique culture, all wrapped up in a high-end fashion boutique setting. While it may not be a mainstream hit, it's destined to find a dedicated following, particularly among younger female audiences.

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The film centers around Free Eden, a luxury department store with a cult-like atmosphere. The staff, named after fruits, are all under the spell of the enigmatic Apple, played by Lili Reinhart. Apple's influence is all-encompassing, dictating their fashion choices and even their personal lives, with strict rules against boyfriends and personal agency.

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Enter Pumpkin, played by Lola Tung, who initially seems to be a willing participant in Apple's clique. However, she has her own agenda, and her interactions with the store's unseen manager, Sharon, raise suspicions. The first half of the film is more of a satire, with a Mean Girls-esque tone, but it takes a surprising turn in the final act, delving into mystery and gore.

What makes Forbidden Fruits unique is its critique of clique culture, set in any environment, not just high school. It's a cautionary tale about the dangers of charismatic leadership and the power dynamics that can arise. The film's strength lies in its sharp dialogue and the performances of its cast, particularly Reinhart, who, despite her passivity, adds a layer of complexity to the character of Apple.

However, the film's pacing and staging could have been better. The high-end fashion setting, inspired by a play, feels a bit claustrophobic, and the first half is awkwardly staged. The audience's suspension of disbelief is tested when the characters fall under Apple's sway, as the charismatic presence needed to lead a cult-like clique is not fully realized.

Despite its flaws, Forbidden Fruits is a watchable film with a cult-like atmosphere. It's a mixed bag, but it's entertaining, particularly the outrageous and gory finale. The film's cult potential is undeniable, and it's a testament to the power of a unique and daring narrative. Perhaps it will find its niche audience and become a cult classic, despite its initial mixed reception.

Forbidden Fruits Review: Cult Classic or Missed Opportunity? | Shudder Horror Analysis (2026)

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