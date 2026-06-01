Football Laws: VAR Changes and Countdowns for World Cup (2026)

Revolutionizing Football: FIFA's Bold Moves to Transform the Game

FIFA's Controversial Decisions: Expanding VAR and Countdowns

FIFA, the world's governing football body, has recently made some controversial decisions to enhance the game's fairness and excitement. These moves have sparked debates among fans, players, and leagues worldwide. Let's delve into the details and explore the potential impact of these changes.

Expanding VAR's Role

FIFA has taken a bold step by advocating for a wider VAR (Video Assistant Referee) scope. The idea is to quickly rectify clearly wrong decisions, ensuring the game's integrity. For instance, if a player is wrongly sent off for a second booking, VAR can intervene and correct the mistake. This was evident in a recent incident involving Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, who was unjustly dismissed due to a minimal contact with Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.

However, not all leagues are on board with this idea. Many have expressed concerns that increased VAR involvement could lead to more delays, disrupting the game's flow. The Premier League, for instance, is not expected to adopt this measure, while UEFA is believed to be against it. But Italy's Serie A is likely to embrace this change.

Countdowns for Goal-Kicks and Throw-Ins

To tackle 'tempo disruption' and 'time lost', FIFA has approved a series of measures. One such measure involves introducing a countdown for players taking goal-kicks and throw-ins. If a player takes too long, possession switches to the opposition, preventing potential goals or throws from becoming corners. This rule is already in effect for goalkeepers, who must release the ball within eight seconds when it's in their hands.

Other Law Changes

Two other significant changes have been introduced after successful trials in Major League Soccer. Substituted players must now leave the field within 10 seconds, or their replacement won't be able to come on immediately. This ensures that teams don't have a numerical disadvantage for an extended period. Additionally, players who go off injured must stay off for a minute, doubling the Premier League's 30-second regulation.

Offside Rule Reform

After years of discussion, Wenger's proposal to fix the offside rule will finally be tried out. The Canadian Premier League has agreed to trial this rule, which requires a complete gap between the attacker and the second-to-last opposition player, effectively the last defender. Critics argue that this 'daylight offside' rule could provide too much advantage to the attacking team.

The trial results will be presented to Ifab at the end of the year, with the potential for a global rule change for the 2027-28 European season. However, Ifab may seek more extensive trials, especially since the Canadian league doesn't have VAR.

These changes are set to revolutionize football, but they also spark debates and controversies. What do you think? Do you agree with FIFA's decisions, or do you have differing opinions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!