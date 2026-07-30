Foo Fighters Tiny Desk Concert: New Songs & Classics! (Full Performance) (2026)

The Foo Fighters' Tiny Desk Concert was a delightful blend of new and old, showcasing the band's enduring appeal and Dave Grohl's comedic flair. The set list, featuring tracks from their latest album, "Your Favorite Toy," alongside fan favorites like "Learn to Fly" and "Everlong," highlighted the band's versatility and their ability to connect with audiences across generations. Grohl's humorous anecdotes between songs added a lighthearted touch, making the performance feel intimate and engaging. This concert is a testament to the Foo Fighters' enduring popularity and their commitment to delivering memorable performances, no matter the setting. It's a must-watch for any music enthusiast, offering a unique perspective on the band's extensive catalog and their ability to captivate audiences with both new and classic material.

Foo Fighters Tiny Desk Concert: New Songs & Classics! (Full Performance) (2026)

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