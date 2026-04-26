Flu Season Precautions: Stay Safe with NL Health Services (2026)

As the flu season ramps up, one crucial question looms large: Are we doing enough to protect our most vulnerable? Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services is stepping up with a comprehensive guide to help residents navigate this challenging period. With influenza A cases still circulating in the province, it’s more important than ever to safeguard those at higher risk—seniors, young children, individuals with chronic conditions, and pregnant people. But here’s where it gets tricky: despite the risks, many are still unsure about the best ways to stay safe. Let’s break it down.

Vaccination: Your First Line of Defense

It’s not too late to get your flu shot! Anyone aged 6 months or older can receive both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine. These vaccines are not just safe and effective—they’re your best bet to avoid severe illness and protect those around you. And this is the part most people miss: you can get vaccinated at no cost through local pharmacies, family doctors, or nurse practitioners. To book your appointment, visit TimefortheShot.ca or call the toll-free numbers for your zone: Eastern-Urban/Rural (1-833-951-3884), Central (1-833-961-3749), Labrador-Grenfell (1-833-960-3643), or Western (1-833-703-5470).

Beyond Vaccines: Simple Steps to Stay Safe

Vaccines are powerful, but they’re not the only tool in your arsenal. Here’s how you can further reduce the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses:

- Stay home when sick. It’s a simple yet often overlooked rule.

- Mask up in crowded or indoor spaces, especially if you’re at higher risk.

- Wash your hands frequently—it’s old advice, but it works.

- Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue to avoid spreading germs.

- Disinfect high-touch surfaces like doorknobs regularly.

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Visiting Loved Ones? Here’s What You Need to Know

Hospitals and long-term care homes are taking extra precautions to keep residents safe. Before visiting, self-screen for COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms—a step that’s often misunderstood but critical. If you’re feeling unwell, wait 24 hours after symptoms resolve before visiting. And here’s a controversial point: while restrictions may feel excessive to some, they’re designed to protect the most vulnerable. What’s your take? Are these measures necessary, or do they go too far?

Masking Guidelines: A Temporary Necessity

Masks are back—at least temporarily—in all clinical areas of hospitals and healthcare facilities, including long-term care. Visitors, patients, and staff are required to wear well-fitted medical masks in waiting areas, treatment zones, and during visits. While some may find this inconvenient, it’s a small price to pay for collective safety. But here’s a thought-provoking question: as we move forward, should masking become a seasonal norm during flu season, or is it an overreaction?

Final Thoughts

NL Health Services’ precautions are a reminder that staying healthy during flu season is a team effort. From getting vaccinated to practicing good hygiene, every action counts. But as we navigate these measures, it’s worth asking: Are we striking the right balance between safety and convenience? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep the conversation going!