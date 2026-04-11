Floyd Mayweather Unretires Again! 2024 Boxing Comeback & Tyson Fight Details (2026)

Hold onto your seats, boxing fans, because the legend is back! Floyd Mayweather, the undefeated champion, is stepping out of retirement—again. But here's where it gets controversial: at 48 years old, is he making a triumphant return or risking his legacy? The boxing world is buzzing as Mayweather, who last retired in 2017, prepares to face none other than Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout this spring. But that’s not all—after the Tyson fight, Mayweather has confirmed he’s returning to professional boxing for the first time in nine years. And this is the part most people miss: this won’t just be another exhibition; it’s a full-fledged professional fight, his first since the iconic 2017 victory over Conor McGregor, where he secured his 50th win and remained undefeated. While his opponent is still a mystery, the announcement has already sparked debates. Can Mayweather still dominate the ring after nearly a decade away? Or is this a step too far for the aging champion? Mayweather himself seems confident, stating, ‘I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing.’ But let’s not forget, boxing is a young person’s game, and at 48, Mayweather is defying the odds—or is he tempting fate? Is this a bold comeback or a risky gamble? Let’s dive deeper: Mayweather’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary, with titles across five weight classes and an undefeated record that’s cemented his status as one of the greatest. His fight against McGregor, a crossover from mixed martial arts, showcased his adaptability and skill. But professional boxing is a different beast, especially after years away from the ring. Will his experience and ring intelligence outweigh the physical toll of time? Or will this return tarnish his flawless record? One thing’s for sure: this comeback has everyone talking. Whether you’re a die-hard Mayweather fan or a skeptic, there’s no denying the excitement—and controversy—surrounding his return. What do you think? Is Mayweather’s return a masterstroke or a mistake? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s get the debate started!