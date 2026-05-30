Floyd Mayweather's Top 5 Boxers of All Time: Who's #2? (2026)

In the world of boxing, where legends are born and legacies are forged, one name stands tall: Floyd Mayweather Jr. - a man who boldly claims the title of 'The Best Ever.' But here's the twist: when it comes to naming the second greatest fighter of all time, Mayweather's choice might just surprise you.

Mayweather, a five-division world champion, has left an indelible mark on the sport with his flawless 50-0 record. In an interview with Fox Sports, he revealed his top picks for the all-time rankings, and his second choice is a true icon - Roberto Duran, the Panamanian legend.

"Duran at number two. Unbelievable. He moved up from lightweight and defeated Sugar Ray Leonard. I admire that man; he's a legend," Mayweather said.

And this is where it gets intriguing. Mayweather, who has rarely faced real damage in the ring, is set to make a professional comeback, rematching Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. But before that, he'll engage in a bizarre exhibition bout with Mike Tyson in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

So, what do you think? Is Mayweather's choice of Duran as the second-best fighter a controversial pick? Or does it showcase a deep understanding of boxing's history? Share your thoughts in the comments; let's spark a debate!

Floyd Mayweather's Top 5 Boxers of All Time: Who's #2? (2026)

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