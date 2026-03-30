Floyd Mayweather Returns to Professional Boxing: What to Expect in 2023 (2026)

In a stunning revelation, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather declares he's stepping back into the ring, marking his fourth return from retirement! This time, the 48-year-old icon will lace up his gloves for a professional bout, nine years after his last official fight.

Mayweather, a former world champion across five weight classes, has been out of the professional boxing scene since his 2017 victory against Conor McGregor, a mixed martial artist. This win secured Mayweather's 50th professional triumph, maintaining his unblemished record.

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But here's the twist: before this upcoming professional fight, Mayweather will first step into the ring with Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion, in an exhibition match this spring. It's a clash of legends that has the boxing world buzzing with excitement and anticipation.

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Mayweather's confidence remains unwavering. He asserts, 'I still possess the skills to break more records in boxing.' This statement ignites curiosity about the potential outcomes of his return. Will he extend his undefeated streak? Or will age and time catch up with the once-dominant fighter?

And this is where it gets intriguing: Mayweather's comeback raises questions about the nature of retirement in sports. Is retirement truly final, or is it a temporary pause in an athlete's journey? The boxing community is divided, with some celebrating the return of a legend and others questioning the necessity of yet another comeback.

What do you think? Is Mayweather's return a testament to his enduring greatness, or a potential risk to his legacy? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a lively discussion on the world of boxing and its iconic figures.

Floyd Mayweather Returns to Professional Boxing: What to Expect in 2023 (2026)

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