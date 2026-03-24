Floyd Mayweather Returns: 4th Comeback Announced After Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight! (2026)

Floyd Mayweather is once again stepping back into the boxing arena, announcing a return to professional competition after an April exhibition with Mike Tyson. As he approaches his 49th birthday later this month, Mayweather confirmed that he will resume his pro career, with a summer 2026 bout already planned and an opponent to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

This marks Mayweather’s fourth return from retirement. He previously quit the sport in 2007, 2015, and again in 2017 after fighting Conor McGregor, leaving him with an unblemished 50-0 record at the peak of his career.

Mayweather’s camp has touted his appeal and financial magnetism, saying he remains capable of breaking records and generating immense global audiences and gate receipts for each event. He recently signed with CSI Sports/Fight Sports as part of his continued boxing ventures.

Context: Mayweather’s career spanned three decades, during which he dominated some of the era’s best fighters and delivered decisive wins that cemented his status as one of boxing’s most prolific figures. He has been responsible for three of the sport’s highest-grossing events, headlined against Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, and Canelo Alvarez.

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Endnote: Mayweather’s assertion is clear—that his future events will outdraw all past and present boxing spectacles. However, this stance invites discussion: will the public’s interest endure at his age, and how will his performances stack up against current champions? Share your take on whether you think Mayweather’s renewed run can replicate his earlier peak—and what it could mean for the sport’s marketability.