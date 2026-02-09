Floyd Mayweather Jr. Sues Showtime Networks for $340 Million in Fight Earnings (2026)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Showtime Networks, seeking compensation of $340 million for earnings lost due to alleged financial manipulation by his former manager, Al Haymon. Mayweather claims that Showtime, through a series of deals with Haymon, fraudulently diverted his fight earnings into secret accounts, depriving him of his rightful profits. With a career earnings total of $1.2 billion, Mayweather is the highest-paid boxer in history, having secured guaranteed purses of $100 million for his fights with Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao. The lawsuit alleges that Showtime, instead of paying Mayweather directly, wired his share of fight proceeds to an account controlled by his tax lawyer, which was then stolen by Haymon. Mayweather's legal team also points to banking records showing large transfers to companies controlled by Haymon, falsely labeled as 'repayment' or 'loan payoff'. The lawsuit further highlights discrepancies in financial documents, suggesting inflated expense reimbursements and the use of Pacquiao's revenue pool as a slush fund. Mayweather's management team, in 2024, was unable to obtain detailed breakdowns for certain fights, and Showtime later asserted a statute of limitations defense, claiming that any claims related to fights in 2015 are time-barred. Haymon has claimed that the records were 'lost due to a flood' in a story facility. Mayweather argues that Showtime should have been aware of the theft, as Haymon's behavior was not typical for a manager. The lawsuit seeks at least $340 million under claims related to breach of fiduciary duty and fraud, and it invites discussion on the controversial interpretation of the events and the role of Showtime Networks in this financial dispute.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Sues Showtime Networks for $340 Million in Fight Earnings (2026)

References

Top Articles
Detroit Lions' Jack Campbell & Penei Sewell Named 2025 NFL All-Pro First Team! Full Breakdown
David Letterman Slams CBS Leadership: A Scathing Critique of Network's Downfall
Luka Doncic Trade: A Year Later, Did the Mavericks Make a Huge Mistake?
Latest Posts
BlackRock's Investment Strategy for 2026: AI, Income, and Diversification
Top 10 Strategy Games on Sale: Hooded Horse Steam Sale 2026
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 5918

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.