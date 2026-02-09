Floyd Mayweather Jr. Sues Showtime Networks for $340 Million in Fight Earnings (2026)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Showtime Networks, seeking compensation of $340 million for earnings lost due to alleged financial manipulation by his former manager, Al Haymon. Mayweather claims that Showtime, through a series of deals with Haymon, fraudulently diverted his fight earnings into secret accounts, depriving him of his rightful profits. With a career earnings total of $1.2 billion, Mayweather is the highest-paid boxer in history, having secured guaranteed purses of $100 million for his fights with Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao. The lawsuit alleges that Showtime, instead of paying Mayweather directly, wired his share of fight proceeds to an account controlled by his tax lawyer, which was then stolen by Haymon. Mayweather's legal team also points to banking records showing large transfers to companies controlled by Haymon, falsely labeled as 'repayment' or 'loan payoff'. The lawsuit further highlights discrepancies in financial documents, suggesting inflated expense reimbursements and the use of Pacquiao's revenue pool as a slush fund. Mayweather's management team, in 2024, was unable to obtain detailed breakdowns for certain fights, and Showtime later asserted a statute of limitations defense, claiming that any claims related to fights in 2015 are time-barred. Haymon has claimed that the records were 'lost due to a flood' in a story facility. Mayweather argues that Showtime should have been aware of the theft, as Haymon's behavior was not typical for a manager. The lawsuit seeks at least $340 million under claims related to breach of fiduciary duty and fraud, and it invites discussion on the controversial interpretation of the events and the role of Showtime Networks in this financial dispute.