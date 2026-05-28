Florida State Seminoles vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball Highlights | FSU Blown Out 10-1 (2026)

A disappointing end to the weekend for the Florida State Seminoles baseball team as they fell to Nebraska in a blowout at Globe Life Field. The 16th-ranked Seminoles, despite a strong start on Saturday, couldn't maintain their momentum and suffered a 10-1 loss to the Cornhuskers.

FSU's offense, which had shown promise earlier in the weekend, went cold. Over the final 17 innings, they managed just two hits and struggled to get on base, striking out 25 times. It was a stark contrast to their earlier performance, where they scored four runs in the first inning of the previous game.

But here's where it gets controversial... Nebraska's performance was solid, with 10 runs scored and only two errors. Their pitching lineup, including Gavin Blachowicz, kept FSU's bats quiet, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

And this is the part most people miss: the Seminoles' pitching changes didn't quite pay off. Link Jarrett's decision to start Payton Manca for the second time this week backfired, as he lasted only a third of an inning, giving up three runs. Chris Knier and Trey Beard also struggled to contain the Nebraska offense, with Beard allowing three runs in the sixth.

Nebraska's inside-the-park home run in the seventh off Gabe Nard was a real momentum-shifter. Jake Echols and Rhett Vaughn provided some relief, but the damage was already done.

FSU's lone highlight was Myles Bailey's homer, a solo shot that left the bat at an impressive 107.3 MPH. It was a rare bright spot in an otherwise tough game.

So, what do you think? Was this just a blip for the Seminoles, or a sign of deeper issues? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on how FSU can bounce back!

Florida State Seminoles vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball Highlights | FSU Blown Out 10-1 (2026)

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