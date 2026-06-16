Florida State Seminoles 2026 Football Schedule Breakdown & Predictions! (2026)

The Florida State Seminoles' 2026 football schedule has been unveiled, offering a thrilling roadmap to their upcoming season. Here's a breakdown of the key matchups and dates:
August 29th: Kickoff vs. New Mexico State
- The Seminoles begin their journey at home, facing the New Mexico State Aggies. This is a rare opportunity to witness the Seminoles' prowess in their own backyard.
September 7th: ACC Opener vs. SMU
- Labor Day marks the start of the ACC season as Florida State hosts SMU. This game will be a pivotal moment, setting the tone for the conference's competitiveness.
September 19th: Road Trip to Alabama
- The Seminoles venture to the legendary Bryant-Denny Stadium, where they'll face the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide. It's a chance to measure their mettle against one of college football's powerhouses.
September 26th: Unfamiliar Territory vs. Central Arkansas
- Florida State welcomes Central Arkansas to Doak Campbell Stadium, a unique opportunity to showcase their strength against a less-traveled opponent.
October 3rd: Virginia Showdown
- The Seminoles host Virginia, a team they've faced with success in the past. This game promises an intriguing battle, especially after their recent loss to the Cavaliers.
October 9th: Louisville Away
- Florida State travels to Louisville, a team they've dominated in recent meetings. This game could further solidify their dominance in the ACC.
October 17th: Miami Rivalry
- The annual in-state rivalry with Miami takes center stage at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes will be eager to avenge their recent loss to the Seminoles.
October 31st: Clemson Showdown
- The Seminoles host Clemson, a team they've had their fair share of battles with. This game will be a testament to their resilience and determination.
November 7th: Boston College Away
- Boston College awaits in Chestnut Hill, a challenging environment for any team. The Seminoles will look to maintain their winning streak against the Eagles.
November 13th: Pitt Encounter
- Florida State travels to Pittsburgh to face Pitt, a team they've had close encounters with in recent years.
November 21st: NC State Showdown
- The Seminoles host NC State, a team they've faced with varying results. This game will be a crucial test of their consistency.
November 27th: Florida Rivalry
- The season concludes with the annual rivalry game against Florida. The Gators will be eager to end their losing streak against the Seminoles, making this a must-watch finale.