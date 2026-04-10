Florida State Football: Defense Depth Chart Update After Week 1 of Spring Practice (2026)

As the Florida State Seminoles gear up for the upcoming season, it's time to take a closer look at the team's projected depth chart and assess whether any changes are warranted. With just one week of spring practice under their belt, it's an exciting time for fans to speculate and overreact (in the best way possible) to the potential lineup. Let's dive into the defense and see what insights we can glean from the early going.

The Edge Rushers

One area where I think there's room for a slight adjustment is at the edge rusher position. While the initial projection had Rylan Kennedy, Deamontae Diggs, and the Desir brothers as the primary edge rushers, I believe there's a case to be made for a slight shuffle. Diggs, who is trending towards a situational passing-down role, could be replaced by Darryll Desir, who has the speed to excel in that role. This would allow Diggs to focus on his recovery from a neck injury and give the team a more dynamic edge rusher in Darryll.

The Desir brothers, Mandrell and Darryll, are both talented and versatile. Mandrell, in particular, has the potential to be an all-conference player if he can take that extra step this year. With the chance to start and the opportunity to develop further, the Desirs could be the surprise stars of the defense this season.

Interior Defensive Line

Moving on to the interior defensive line, I think there's a strong case to be made for Kevin Wynn as the starting nose tackle. While Jordan Sanders has been a stalwart in that position, his absence during spring practice due to injury and the noticeable weight loss of Wynn have me rethinking my initial projection. Wynn, who has shown up to camp lighter and more agile, could be the key to unlocking the team's defensive potential.

That being said, I wouldn't count out Sanders just yet. He's a veteran presence and a leader on the team, and his experience could be invaluable as the season progresses. The dynamic between the two could be an interesting subplot to watch, with the potential for a flip in their roles as the season unfolds.

Linebackers

At the linebacker position, I think the initial projection holds strong. Chris Jones is the clear-cut leader at the Mike position, with Blake Nichelson and Mikai Gbayor battling for reps at the Will position. The elder LaVallee brother, Caleb, and his younger sibling, Noah, are also expected to play significant roles this season, with the former having recovered from injury and the latter flashing early in camp.

Secondary

In the secondary, I think there's a slight overreaction to move Quindarrius Jones up to a co-starter opposite Ja'Bril Rawls. While Jones has certainly impressed, I believe Nehemiah Chandler is still the more likely candidate to start opposite Rawls. However, the dynamic between the two could be an exciting subplot to watch, with Jones pushing for more playing time and Chandler looking to solidify his position as the starter.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while there are some areas where I think slight adjustments could be warranted, I believe the initial projection holds strong overall. The team has a solid core of players who are ready to step up and lead, and with the potential for some exciting subplots and dynamics to unfold, this could be a season to remember for Florida State fans. As the season progresses, we'll get a better sense of the team's true potential, but for now, it's an exciting time to be a Seminole fan.