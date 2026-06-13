Florida's Big Property Tax Relief Plan: What You Need to Know (2026)

Florida lawmakers are set to fast-track a property tax elimination plan for primary homeowners across the state, offering a major reprieve from the state's property taxes. The amended HJR 203 bill, advanced by the state's House last week, would effectively turn off the tax switch for homesteaded properties starting Jan. 1, 2027. This move is backed by Governor Ron DeSantis and aims to achieve the state's long-discussed 'zero tax' goal. The bill, originally proposed in October, explains how homesteaded properties would stop paying city and county property taxes entirely but could still pay roughly 35% to 50% of their total bill in school taxes. This means property tax bills won't go to zero but could be cut in half or more. However, state economists have warned that the plan could dig a $14.8 billion hole annually for local governments, and critics worry that if cities lose billions in tax revenue, police officers or fire stations could lose staff. A provision in the bill offers a public safety guarantee that cities would be legally required to fund police departments at 2024-2025 funding levels even if they have no money coming in from homeowners. The plan has sparked differing opinions, with some arguing that it will strengthen Florida's pillars of success and others worrying about the potential impact on local governments and public services. The question remains: will this tax cut make it harder for the next generation of Floridians to buy a home, or will it simply restructure costs and provide true net relief for homeowners?