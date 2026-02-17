Florida Panthers Beat Boston Bruins in Shootout: Lundell Returns with 3 Points (2026)

The Florida Panthers clawed their way back from a four-game losing streak, securing a thrilling 5-4 shootout victory over the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena. It was a night of comebacks and individual brilliance that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Anton Lundell, returning from an upper-body injury, was the hero with a goal and two assists, showcasing his immense value to the team. Matthew Tkachuk and Uvis Balinskis also shone with a goal and an assist each, while veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves to secure the win. But here's where it gets interesting: the Panthers' success wasn't just about these stars.

Brad Marchand, back in the lineup after a lower-body injury, delivered the knockout punch in the shootout, scoring the deciding goal in the fourth round. This was Marchand's second game against his former team since being traded to Florida, adding an extra layer of emotion to his performance. But the Bruins weren't going down without a fight.

Boston's Michael Eyssimont scored twice, and Hampus Lindholm provided two assists, extending their point streak to seven games. They battled back from a two-goal deficit in the third period, forcing overtime. This resilience is a testament to their character, especially after a tough shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL Stadium Series just days before.

The Bruins' coach, Marco Sturm, acknowledged the difficulty of their recent schedule, but also pointed out the need to improve in shootouts. And this is the part most people miss: the shootout is a unique skill, and it's becoming a crucial factor in the NHL.

See Also Kris Letang Injury Update: Penguins Defenseman Out With Fractured Foot

The game was filled with dramatic moments, like when Mark Kastelic and Casey Mittelstadt scored in the third period to tie the game. Mittelstadt's equalizer, a power-play goal, was a testament to the Bruins' special teams prowess. But Florida's early lead, courtesy of Eetu Luostarinen's first-period goal, and their ability to regain control with power-play goals from Balinskis and Tkachuk, proved decisive.

Lundell's short-handed goal on the rush, a beautiful give-and-go with Sam Reinhart, was the icing on the cake for the Panthers. His return to the lineup was a significant boost, and his post-game comments reflected his determination and the team's mindset: "I just tried to do my best... These games are so big."

This game had it all: comebacks, individual brilliance, and a controversial shootout. But the Panthers' win was more than just a victory; it was a statement of their resilience and determination. And with the Olympic break approaching, it's a perfect time to reflect on the season so far and the challenges ahead.

What do you think about the Panthers' performance and their chances in the upcoming games? Do you think the shootout is a fair way to decide games, or would you prefer an alternative method? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's get a discussion going!