Florida Men Break 200 Medley Relay NCAA Record at SEC Championships | Liendo 17.58 Anchor (2026)

Get ready for an epic swimming showdown! Florida's men's team has just shattered records, clocking in at an incredible 1:20.03 for the 200 Medley Relay - the fastest in history! And here's the twist: Josh Liendo's anchor leg split of 17.58 is now the fifth-fastest ever recorded.

The 2026 SEC Championships kicked off with a bang, and Florida is leading the pack. But here's where it gets controversial...

Florida's Record-Breaking Performance:

Florida's swimmers started the championships with a bang, breaking their own NCAA record with a time of 1:20.03. This also smashed the meet record set by Tennessee last year, showing their dominance right from the get-go.

Jonny Marshall kicked things off with a swift 20.52, slightly improving on his previous performance. Then, Koen de Groot absolutely crushed the breaststroke leg with a split of 22.61, putting Florida right on track to break records.

Scotty Buff's fly leg was a scorcher at 19.32, but it was Josh Liendo's anchor leg that truly stole the show. His split of 17.58 is now one of the fastest in history, solidifying Florida's place at the top.

A Closer Look at the Splits:

Backstroke: Adam Chaney's 20.29 sets the pace, with Jonny Marshall improving on that with a 20.52.

Breaststroke: Julian Smith's former record of 22.55 is beaten by Koen de Groot's 22.61.

Butterfly: Josh Liendo's 17.58 anchor leg split is now the fifth-fastest ever, behind only Caeleb Dressel and Jordan Crooks.

Freestyle: Macguire McDuff's 18.34 from the previous record is bettered by Liendo's incredible performance.

More Record-Breaking Moments:

Florida wasn't the only team making waves. LSU set a new school record of 1:21.23, and Kentucky joined the party with a record of their own at 1:21.80. Jere Hribar's 17.58 anchor leg split for LSU is now the sixth-fastest in history.

Texas, the early leaders, ended up taking second place with a time of 1:20.85, a significant improvement on their mid-season performance.

And this is the part most people miss: the strategy behind these record-breaking performances. Florida's decision to switch up their lineup, with Buff and Liendo swapping legs, paid off big time. Despite the DQ at NCAAs last year, this new lineup was over four tenths faster, showing the power of strategic thinking.

So, what do you think? Are these record-breaking performances a sign of things to come, or just a flash in the pan? Let's discuss in the comments!