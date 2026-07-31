Florida Lands Commitment from 2027 ATH Kamarion Johnson (2026)

The Florida Gators have secured a commitment from 2027 athlete Kamarion Johnson, a versatile player with a bright future. Johnson, a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete from Clinch County High School in Homerville, Georgia, has chosen the Gators over several other top programs, including Florida State and Cincinnati. This commitment adds to the Gators' already impressive 2027 class, which includes safety commit Kailib Dillard, cornerback commits Amare Nugent and Aamaury Fountain, and offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson, linebacker Ja'Bios Smith, and running back Andrew Beard, all from Georgia. Johnson's versatility is a key factor in his recruitment, as he can play multiple positions at the next level, with a projected role as a safety. This commitment further strengthens the Gators' secondary and adds to the team's depth at the position. Johnson's decision to commit to Florida was influenced by several factors, including the involvement of Jon Sumrall, who played a significant role in his recruitment. Sumrall's approach and vision for Johnson's future, combined with his genuine care for Johnson's family, made a lasting impression on the prospect. Additionally, Johnson's connection with safeties' coach Chris Collins, who visited him during his visit to Florida, further solidified his decision. The Gators' spring practice visit and the Orange and Blue Spring Game also played a crucial role in Johnson's recruitment, as he received an offer from Florida while on campus and was able to witness the program's vibrancy and coach's support firsthand. This commitment from Johnson is a significant addition to the Gators' 2027 class, providing depth and versatility to the team's secondary and further solidifying Florida's status as a top college football program.