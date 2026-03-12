Florida Gators Land Auburn WR Eric Singleton Jr. - Transfer Portal Impact & Highlights (2026)

Major news for Florida Gators fans! The team has just secured a transfer commitment from Auburn's talented wide receiver, Eric Singleton Jr. This is a significant move, and here's why you should care.

Singleton, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver hailing from Douglasville, Georgia, initially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. However, he made a strategic decision to withdraw and enter the transfer portal, ultimately choosing to join the Gators.

Let's dive into his impressive stats. In his latest season, Singleton led the Auburn Tigers with 58 receptions, accumulating 534 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 9.2 yards per catch and was a consistent presence, starting in all 12 games. His performance placed him among the top receivers in the SEC, tied for eighth in receptions. Notably, he's maintained a consistent record, having caught a pass in every college game he's played.

Over his entire three-year college career, Singleton has amassed an impressive record of 162 receptions, totaling 2,002 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per catch. This demonstrates a proven track record of performance and consistency.

But here's where it gets interesting: Singleton already has a strong connection with the Gators' new wide receiver coach, Marcus Davis, who was his receiver coach at Auburn. This existing rapport could significantly ease his transition into the Florida offense. Given that Singleton led the Tigers in receptions last season, this familiarity with Davis could play a key role in how he's utilized in the new offensive scheme.

And this is the part most people miss: Singleton also has a pre-existing relationship with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, stemming from his two seasons at Georgia Tech. Furthermore, he's connected with other former Georgia Tech players who have also committed to Florida, including quarterback Aaron Philo, wide receiver Bailey Stockton, and offensive lineman Harrison Moore. This established network of relationships could provide a supportive environment for Singleton as he integrates into the team.

During his time at Georgia Tech, Singleton was a standout player, catching 104 passes for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per reception. He was recognized as a freshman All-American in 2023, highlighting his early impact.

