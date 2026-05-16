Five PGA Tour Stars Beset Midseason: Who Will Turn It Around? (2026)

In the world of professional golf, the PGA TOUR season is at a critical juncture, with the halfway mark now behind us. As the pressure intensifies, certain players find themselves in a predicament, needing to elevate their game to secure their place in the postseason and prestigious events like the TOUR Championship and Presidents Cup. This article delves into the stories of five golfers whose performances thus far have left something to be desired, and explores the factors contributing to their current standings.

The Quest for Improvement

Keegan Bradley: Overcoming Post-Ryder Cup Blues

Keegan Bradley, the recent U.S. Ryder Cup captain, has experienced a challenging start to the year, missing cuts and struggling to find his form. However, there are signs of improvement, with a recent top-20 finish at the RBC Heritage. Bradley's putting and approach play have been areas of concern, ranking low in Strokes Gained categories. Despite this, he remains optimistic, believing his game is turning a corner.

Personal Take: Bradley's experience and talent make him a force to be reckoned with. His recent comments about improved putting and ball-striking are encouraging, and I believe a strong finish is within reach, potentially securing his place in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Sungjae Im: Patience is Key

Sungjae Im, a consistent presence for the International team, has been sidelined due to a wrist injury. His return to the tour has been gradual, with only one notable finish at the Valspar Championship. Im's ball-striking, a hallmark of his game, has been lacking, ranking low in approach play. However, with time and patience, Im could regain his form and contribute significantly to the International team.

My Perspective: Im's injury-induced absence is a reminder of the physical demands of the sport. His dedication to returning slowly and steadily is commendable, and I anticipate a strong comeback as he regains his rhythm.

Tony Finau: Struggling with Opportunities

Tony Finau, a 36-year-old veteran, has not had a top-10 finish in over a year. This drought has put his postseason and major tournament appearances in jeopardy. Finau's ranking outside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking means he is not exempt from major events, and he will need to improve to secure invitations.

Analysis: Finau's situation highlights the competitive nature of the PGA TOUR. With a strong finish at the Truist Championship, he could turn his fortunes around and secure his place in the PGA Championship and other major events.

Viktor Hovland: Living Up to High Expectations

Viktor Hovland, once considered the best golfer in the world, has had a solid but unremarkable season. His ranking of 60th in the FedExCup with four top-25 finishes is a far cry from his previous dominance. Hovland's recent improvements off the tee offer a glimmer of hope, and with continued consistency, he could reclaim his position as a top contender.

Commentary: Hovland's story is a reminder that even the best players go through slumps. His ability