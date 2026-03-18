Five Nights at Freddy's 3: Development Update & What to Expect! (2026)

Five Nights At Freddy's 3: Development Update from Director Emma Tammi

The anticipation surrounding Five Nights at Freddy's 3 is palpable, but hold on—don't get your hopes up just yet. Director Emma Tammi has shared some insights into the ongoing development of this much-anticipated sequel. While it's highly likely that an announcement will be made soon, she urges fans to temper their expectations for now. The film adaptations of Scott Cawthon's popular horror video game series have seen tremendous success in cinemas over the past two years. The first movie shattered records as Blumhouse's highest-grossing film ever, and its 2025 sequel has already secured a place among the studio's top ten highest earners.

The narrative of the Five Nights at Freddy's films follows Josh Hutcherson's character, Mike Schmidt, a young man haunted by the mysterious disappearance of his younger brother. He discovers a set of animatronic characters in a restaurant, which are possessed by the spirits of children who were tragically murdered. Alongside him on this terrifying journey are his sister, played by Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail's Vanessa, who, as revealed in the first film, is the daughter of the notorious serial killer William Afton—the very person responsible for the horrors within the pizzeria.

In celebration of the digital release of the sequel, Ash Crossan from ScreenRant had a conversation with Emma Tammi about Five Nights at Freddy's 2. When confronted with questions regarding the cliffhanger ending and the status of Five Nights at Freddy's 3, Tammi expressed that she and her team are "still processing" the release and audience reception of the 2025 sequel. However, she confirmed that discussions about the third installment are indeed taking place:

"With the second film now available for home viewing, which is incredibly exciting—especially during the holiday season—we're currently in talks. I’m confident we’ll have more information in the new year, but at this stage, it’s still very much a conversation."

Even prior to the release of the 2025 sequel, the likelihood of a third film seemed promising, especially with Matthew Lillard announcing that his contract extended to cover three films. Although Blumhouse has historically been cautious about confirming future projects—having waited nearly six months after the first film's release to announce the sequel—they have consistently shown enthusiasm for expanding this franchise following the initial success of the first movie.

Given this context, it makes sense that Tammi would be prudent about providing any concrete updates on the progress of Five Nights at Freddy's 3. Blumhouse and Universal are undoubtedly weighing the financial implications of developing a sequel, particularly after the 2025 film, which, despite being a commercial success, fell short of the first movie's box office performance by almost $80 million due to its higher production costs.

Moreover, both the studios and the creative team—which includes franchise creator Scott Cawthon, who co-wrote the original film and penned the latest installment—are likely still processing the critical reception that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 received. Despite this, Tammi remains committed to delivering content that resonates with the fanbase, a strategy that appears successful, as both installments have garnered audience scores in the mid-80s on Rotten Tomatoes and performed well financially.

Relatedly, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 introduced even more animatronics than its predecessor, featuring multiple versions of familiar characters like Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, and Foxy.

Beyond general audience feedback, the conclusion of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 leaves ample room for various storylines to unfold. For instance, Vanessa has become possessed by the spirit of The Marionette, and an audio message left by Skeet Ulrich's Henry hints that Mike may have suffered off-screen consequences. Additionally, this message disclosed that Henry was Afton's accomplice in the restaurant's operations and was responsible for creating the animatronics that house the souls of Afton’s victims.

Further complicating the narrative, the post-credits scene of the 2025 sequel teases the imminent return of Lillard's character in his Springtrap suit for Five Nights at Freddy's 3. With the latest film ranking in the top five across various digital platforms since its VOD release, Tammi’s optimism that the new year will bring significant updates seems likely to come to fruition soon.

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Director: Emma Tammi

Writers: Scott Cawthon

Producers: Jason Blum, Scott Cawthon, Jennifer Scudder Trent, Jon Romano

Prequel(s): Five Nights at Freddy's

Cast: Josh Hutcherson as Mike, Piper Rubio as Abby

As the chilling saga of Five Nights at Freddy's continues, Mike Schmidt returns in a gripping sequel where he must confront animatronic horrors at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. As new threats emerge, the stakes climb higher, promising to deepen the franchise's eerie narrative and captivate its audience.

Franchise: Five Nights at Freddy's

Main Genre: Horror

Genres: Horror, Thriller

Executive Producers: Beatriz Sequeira, Christopher H. Warner, Emma Tammi, Marc Mostman, Russell Binder

Studios: Blumhouse Productions

Distributors: Universal Pictures.