Five Grimsby Friends Taking on the ‘Everest of Swimming’ to Help Homelessness Charity (2026)

Five brave friends from Grimsby are about to embark on an extraordinary journey, a challenge that will push them to their limits and beyond.

The Backstroke Boys, as they call themselves, are preparing for the swim of a lifetime, an endeavor known as the 'Everest of swimming'. This summer, captain Stuart Morgan, Mal Pearce, Neil Parker, Tom Washington, and Rich Scott will take on the mighty English Channel in a relay swim. But it's not just about the thrill of the challenge; these friends have a deeper purpose.

After carefully considering three local charities, the Backstroke Boys put the decision to the public, and the winner was none other than Harbour Place, a homelessness charity. Rich, one of the team members, explained their goal: "We aim to raise £6k for Harbour Place, which is the cost of providing breakfast for everyone in need in Grimsby for a typical year."

The team has already set up a JustGiving appeal page, and with £600 in the pot, they're well on their way. Posing for a picture near their training grounds and under the Blue Plaque of Brenda Fisher, a legendary Channel swimmer from Grimsby, the Backstroke Boys are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

"Three of us used to swim for the Grimsby Santa Marina club, and we've adopted their colors for our hats. We're all part of the Grimsby & Cleethorpes Water Rats, and you can often find us training in Grimsby Docks or the warmer indoor pools," Rich shared.

Their swim slot is booked for 1 am on July 1st, and the team is ready for the challenge. "One of us will always be in the water, doing an hour-long shift before switching over. It'll be dark, with strong tides affecting the distance we need to cover to reach France. We'll be swimming under the Channel Swimming & Piloting Federation Rules, which means no wetsuits - just trunks, a hat, goggles, and lights attached to us," Rich explained.

Certified cold water swimmers, the team members prepared by doing a long-distance open water swim in the Lake District last year. The costs for the Channel swim are a significant burden, but the Backstroke Boys are determined. "We're looking for companies to help with boat and crew costs, which amount to around £5k. We've had support from Lovelle Estate Agency, and we'd love more corporate sponsors. In return, we'll promote their logos and branding on our social media," they said.

You can support the Backstroke Boys by visiting their JustGiving page and following their journey on Facebook.