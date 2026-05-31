The Fitzpatrick brothers are set to make history at the PGA Championship, but it's not just their golf that's making headlines. Growing up in the shadow of a famous older brother can be a challenge, but Alex Fitzpatrick has managed to forge his own path and make a name for himself. With Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open winner, in the spotlight, Alex has had to navigate the complexities of being the younger brother of a golf legend. However, he has done so with remarkable success, winning the Zurich Classic and recording top 10 finishes in his first two solo PGA Tour starts. As the brothers prepare to compete at the PGA Championship, Alex is determined to make his own mark, and he has the support of his older brother, who is both impressed and proud of his younger sibling's achievements. The Fitzpatrick brothers are a testament to the power of family bonds and the importance of supporting one another, even when the spotlight shines brightest on one sibling. With Matt set to become a father for the first time, the family is poised for even more exciting times ahead.
Fitzpatrick Brothers: Golf's New Sibling Dynasty Contending at the PGA Championship! (2026)
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