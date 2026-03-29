Fisherman Steals £35,000 from Employer: Cash, Credit Card Fraud, and a Stolen Van! (2026)

A fisherman has been found guilty of betraying the trust of his employer by stealing a substantial sum of money, making unauthorized purchases, and even selling off a company vehicle. Lewis Collinson, a 38-year-old from St Johns Avenue in Bridlington, was caught after he misappropriated over £35,000 from Enterprise Fishing Ltd, claiming he was simply doing his best to manage the business while left unsupervised.

During a hearing at Hull Crown Court, it was revealed that Collinson had executed a calculated scheme involving large cash withdrawals and misuse of a company credit card. He admitted to three counts of theft committed between October and November of 2020, initially set for trial but later pleaded guilty instead.

The prosecution, represented by Stephen Welch, explained that Enterprise Fishing Ltd had recently acquired Grimes Shellfish Ltd, which is where they encountered Collinson, who worked as a share fisherman. In this arrangement, fishermen receive a 'share' of the catch after expenses are deducted. The company provided Collinson with a credit card for operational costs and a van for his use.

However, discrepancies soon became apparent. Collinson had withdrawn significant amounts of cash on various dates throughout October and November, totaling £26,700. Specific transactions included withdrawals of £9,900 on October 16, £2,400 on October 29, and several others ranging from £1,900 to £5,500 across the month. Additionally, he made unauthorized charges on the credit card, including £870 for a bed and £477 for payments to a children's nursery, leading to a total of £1,347 in improper spending. The company van, worth around £7,000, was also sold, bringing the grand total of his theft to £35,047.

Collinson had permission to make purchases up to £500 without prior approval. Anything beyond that should have been sanctioned by the company. While the prosecution originally claimed that he had also stolen valuable lobster pots from the sea, this part of the case was ultimately dropped following the discovery of only a small number of these pots.

In his police interview, Collinson insisted that the cash withdrawals were intended for boat-related expenses but struggled to recall specific details or provide receipts to substantiate his claims. A company executive expressed disappointment over the breach of trust, noting the impact it had on their investments and reputation in the community. Stress arose from the necessity of attending court repeatedly, as the company faced a critical loss due to the theft, forcing them to sell other assets at significantly reduced prices to recover immediate financial losses.

Recovering the van that Collinson sold incurred an additional cost of £1,000. The emotional distress caused by the breakdown of trust and the subsequent fallout from his actions weighed heavily on the company.

Michael Masson, representing Collinson, mentioned that although Collinson faced challenges related to repairs on the boat, he acknowledged that these did not account for all the unauthorized withdrawals. Ultimately, Collinson accepted responsibility for the £26,700 stolen through cash withdrawals and the additional amounts of £1,347 and £7,000 related to the van. After recovering the vehicle, the actual loss to the company was noted to be £29,047.

Masson further pointed out that Collinson had been left to operate independently. The owners of the business were based in Northern Ireland and Eire, which contributed to his sense of isolation in making decisions. Collinson admitted to failing in his management role and recognized that he crossed ethical boundaries by mishandling the company's funds.

Despite having no prior convictions, Collinson had received cautions for unrelated matters and had maintained other employment. As a consequence of his actions, he was sentenced to an 18-month suspended prison term along with 200 hours of unpaid community service. Additionally, there will be proceedings to determine confiscation of his ill-gotten gains in the future.