First Person Charged Under New UK Small Boat Crossing Law: Aman Naseri's Case Explained (2026)

The First Person Charged Under New Small Boat Channel Crossing Law: A Controversial Move?

A teenager, Aman Naseri, believed to be the first person charged under the new small boat Channel crossing law, has sparked debate and controversy. Naseri, an 18-year-old Afghan national, is accused of piloting a small boat with 46 people on board during the first Channel crossing of the year on January 5th, the day the new law came into force.

At Margate Magistrates' Court, Naseri pleaded not guilty to the offence of endangering others during a sea crossing to the UK without valid entry clearance. He was remanded into custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday.

The prosecution argued that Naseri's actions put the 46 people on the boat in danger. This new offence, introduced under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, aims to limit Channel crossings on small boats and prevent unsafe practices.

The Home Office explains that the charge of endangering others during a sea crossing is designed to stop people being crammed into unsafe boats. It applies to those involved in physical aggression, intimidation, and resistance to rescue. The department cited instances of 'floating crime scenes' where reckless behavior led to deaths due to crushes and drownings.

The new charge covers physical or psychological injury and applies to journeys by water to the UK from France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Those found guilty could face up to six years in prison. However, this move has sparked controversy, with some questioning the fairness and implications of the new law.

The case of Aman Naseri highlights the complex and controversial nature of border security and immigration policies. As the debate continues, it invites further discussion and scrutiny of the legal measures in place to manage migration across the English Channel.