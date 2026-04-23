First Look: Song for the Mute x adidas Samba OG SFTM-010 | Paris Fashion Week 2026 Sneaker Reveal (2026)

Get ready to rethink everything you know about sneakers, because the latest collaboration between Song for the Mute and adidas is here to shake things up. But here’s where it gets controversial: is this a bold reinvention or a subtle nod to tradition? At Paris Fashion Week, Song for the Mute unveiled its newest creation—the adidas Samba OG SFTM-010—and it’s already sparking debates among sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. Available in three earthy colorways—black, brown, and green—this sneaker blends supple leather and suede for a textured, layered look that feels both modern and timeless.

And this is the part most people miss: while the SFTM-010 retains the Samba’s iconic low-profile silhouette, it introduces clever details that set it apart. Think tonal stitching across the quarters, a minimalist Three Stripes branding, and a tongue with understated co-branding. Even the flat laces match the palette, while the OG gum outsole stays true to the classic design. But the real game-changer? The collapsible heel construction, which lets you slip into the shoe effortlessly—a detail that adds practicality to its traditional form.

Unlike previous SFTM x adidas collaborations, which often featured bold color pops or metallic accents, this release leans into a monochromatic, earthy spectrum. Here’s the bold question: does this shift highlight the silhouette’s structural complexity, or does it play it too safe? Let’s dive deeper. The sneaker’s focus on texture and subtle twists feels intentional, almost like a challenge to appreciate the finer details. But is it enough to stand out in a crowded market?

Scheduled for a 2026 release (SKU: TBC), the SFTM-010 is more than just a sneaker—it’s a statement. Whether you’re a die-hard collector or a casual admirer, this collaboration invites you to rethink what a classic can be. What do you think? Is this a masterpiece of restraint, or does it leave you wanting more? Let us know in the comments—we’re all ears!