First Look: Liverpool University’s Stunning New School of Architecture by O’Donnell + Tuomey (2026)

Imagine a university daring to redefine architectural education right from the ground up. That’s exactly what Liverpool University is doing with its stunning new School of Architecture, a project that’s turning heads and sparking conversations. The nearly-completed scheme, which welcomed its first cohort of students just last month, is more than just a building—it’s a bold statement about the future of design and learning. At its heart is a sprawling 3,000m² three-storey extension, rising from the ashes of a former car park, alongside a thoughtful remodelling of the school’s existing spaces. But here’s where it gets controversial: in an era dominated by standardization and financial constraints, how does a project like this manage to prioritize exceptional architectural quality? Let’s dive in.

Work is still underway on the revitalization of the iconic Leverhulme Building, a 1930s masterpiece by Charles Reilly, which was later overhauled in the 1980s by King and McAllister. Its neighboring Georgian residential terrace is also getting a fresh lease on life, blending history with modernity in a way that’s sure to spark debate. And this is the part most people miss: the project isn’t just about bricks and mortar—it’s about involving students and staff in the decision-making process from day one. Marco Iuliano, the visionary behind the original competition, calls it a ‘major milestone,’ and for good reason. He explains, ‘There are so many forces at play in architecture today—standardization, procurement, financial pressures. But the university has remained steadfast, and O’Donnell + Tuomey has been remarkably generous and resilient in creating something truly exceptional.’

Speaking of O’Donnell + Tuomey, their proposal was unanimously selected in 2019 after a rigorous two-stage competition that included undergraduates, postgraduates, staff, and even the estates department. The judging panel? A who’s who of architectural heavyweights, chaired by critic Kenneth Frampton and featuring Tate director Maria Balshaw and the late architect Michael Wilford. The Irish firm emerged victorious from a longlist of 18 invited practices, which was eventually whittled down to six finalists. Among the contenders were big names like 6a architects, Eric Parry Architects, Carmody Groarke, Haworth Tompkins, and fellow Dubliners Grafton Architects. But was O’Donnell + Tuomey truly the best choice, or did their win come down to something more subjective? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

What sets this project apart is its emphasis on education as a core component. Iuliano highlights, ‘Students and staff have been part of this journey from the very start. It’s been a constant workshop—a living, breathing experiment in architectural education. I can’t think of anything comparable anywhere else.’ The extension itself is a marvel, featuring overlapping studios, exhibition and teaching spaces, offices, and even a café—all approved by Liverpool City Council in 2022. And here’s a teaser: the AJ Small Projects 2026 Award will be held at the new school at the end of April, marking the first time the public gets to experience this architectural gem. Stay tuned for more details—this is one event you won’t want to miss.

So, what do you think? Is Liverpool University’s new School of Architecture a game-changer, or just another building? Does involving students in the design process really make a difference? And most importantly, can projects like this survive in today’s cost-cutting climate? Let us know your take—the debate is wide open!